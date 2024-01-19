Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 79.70 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwait crude oil moved up by 77 cents to USD 79.70 per barrel (pb) on Thursday compared to USD 78.93 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday. In international markets, Brent crude forwards rose by USD 1.22 to USD 79.10 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.52 to settle at USD 74.08 pb (end) km

