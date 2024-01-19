               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 79.70 Pb -- KPC


1/19/2024 3:05:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwait crude oil moved up by 77 cents to USD 79.70 per barrel (pb) on Thursday compared to USD 78.93 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.
In international markets, Brent crude forwards rose by USD 1.22 to USD 79.10 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.52 to settle at USD 74.08 pb (end)
km




MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107741658

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search