CENTCOM - Yemen's Houthi Militia Targets U.S. Ship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Yemen's Houthi militia has launched an attack on a US commercial ship, the third by the group on U.S. commercial vessels in three days, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Thursday.

"On Jan. 18 at approximately 9 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, U.S.-owned, Greek-operated tanker ship," the CENTCOM said in a press statement.

The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship, it said, adding that there were no reported injuries or damage to the ship.

However, the ship has continued underway, according to the statement.

Yemen's Houthi militia has launched multiple attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea since the Israeli occupation stepped up its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 24,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. (end)

