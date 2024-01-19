Food Grade Lubricants Market Set To Surpass USD 6.48 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Increasing Global Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Grade Lubricants Market Size was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2030

The rising consumption of food products such as dairy, meat, and drinks is expected to boost the global market growth of Food Grade Lubricants in the upcoming years. Over the projected period, the growing demand for food-grade greases in various industries, coupled with food safety concerns, is predicted to positively impact the market's growth.The SNS Insider report indicates that the Food Grade Lubricants Market Size was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2022, expected to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.Market Dynamics:Drivers:. The food and beverage industry's expansion.. Food safety regulations are very strict.Restraints:. Lack of awareness.. Lack of rules and regulation about lubricant.Opportunity:. Concerns about food safety are becoming more widespread.Challenge:. Manufacturers are aware of the problemFood-grade lubricants, essential in the food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industries, ensure safe production by adhering to stringent regulations. Leading players use food-grade lubricants to avoid product recalls, ensuring brand quality. The market growth is further propelled by the adoption of bio-based lubricants, derived from sustainable sources like vegetable and grain-based oils, aligning with the industry's evolving needs.Market Analysis:The increasing consumption of processed food and beverages, particularly in emerging nations, is a significant driver for the Food Grade Lubricants Market. Food safety concerns in developing countries further fuel market growth. The food-grade lubricants market growth is driven by bio-based lubricants and the growing availability of food-grade lubricants in aerosol form.Segment Analysis:In the Food Grade Lubricants Market, the mineral product segment dominated with over 62% revenue share due to its cost-effectiveness and suitability for various applications. H1 lubricants led in the grade segment in 2022, offering quality products with the use of heavy metals and zinc. The food application segment held the majority share (63%) in 2022, driven by increased consumption in various food-related industries.Market Segmentation:By Type. Synthetic Oil. PAO. PAG. Others. Mineral Oil. Bio-basedBy ApplicationFood. Bakery. Dairy. Sugar. Meat, poultry & seafood. Animal feed. OthersBeverages. Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics. OthersBy Form. Oil. GreaseBy Grade. H1. H2. H3Food Grade Lubricants Market Key Regional Development:North America is expected to dominate the food-grade lubricant market, led by the U.S., which adheres to strict FDA laws. The region's major beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic companies widely adopt food-grade lubricants. The growth of bio-based products in the U.S. aligns with stringent environmental regulations, driving the demand for food-grade lubricants.Key Takeaways:. Rising demand for processed food fuels the global Food Grade Lubricants Market.. Stringent regulations and food safety concerns drive the adoption of food-grade lubricants.. North America leads in market share, driven by the U.S.'s adherence to strict FDA laws.. Bio-based lubricants, derived from sustainable sources, are shaping the future of the market.Recent Developments:. In September 2023, Petro-Canada enhanced its PURITY FG with MICROL product line, introducing PURITY FG2 with MICROL MAX grease, meeting industry standards and fitting perfectly in HACCP and GMP plans.. In March 2023, ExxonMobil announced a significant investment in a lubricant manufacturing plant in Raigad, Maharashtra, reinforcing its commitment to the industry.Key players:Chevron Corporation, Kluber SKF, Exxonmobil Corporation, Total Energies SE, BP plc., Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., FUCHS Petrolub AG, The DOW Chemical Company And Illinois Tools Works Inc., other players.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market7. PEST Analysis8. Emulsion Food Grade Lubricants Market Demand By Grade9.Emulsion Food Grade Lubricants Market Demand By Form10 Food Grade Lubricants Market Demand By Application11 Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. Conclusion

