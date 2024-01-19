(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TutorABC's professional Global Teaching Department is dedicated to teacher recruitment, training, and curriculum development. Brainstorming sessions are frequently employed to enhance the quality of courses.

Michael Hsieh, the Head of the Global Teaching Department at TutorABC (right); Directors of Studies, Phillo Van der Hoogt (left) and Steven Selley (center).

TutorABC launches exciting new Cambridge Business English Course with TOEIC.

TutorABC announces the launch of Cambridge Business English course with TOEIC which will revolutionize the way students learn English for business purposes.

- Michael Hsieh, the Head of the Global Teaching Department at TutorABC, TAIWAN, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TutorABC , a leading global online education platform, is proud to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated Cambridge Business English course with TOEIC . This cutting-edge program has been in development for over two years and is set to revolutionize the way students learn English for business purposes."This comprehensive program has been carefully designed to improve your Business English language skills and deliver real results. Our team has worked tirelessly with Cambridge to design a new course that provides the highest quality Business English education," said Michael Hsieh, the Head of the Global Teaching Department at TutorABC."Our goal is to help equip our students with the language skills and confidence they need to succeed in the business world. We've focused on delivering practical, real-world language skills that will empower our learners in their careers and deliver improved business results," added TutorABC's Directors of Studies, Phillo Van der Hoogt and Steven Selley.Key Benefits and Features of the Cambridge Business English course with TOEIC include:1.Comprehensive Real-world Curriculum: Covers essential aspects of Business English, including effective business communication skills for meetings, presentations, negotiations, cross-cultural interactions and professional networking.2.TOEIC Integration: The course seamlessly integrates TOEIC preparation sections into the curriculum, offering students a clear path to achieving this valuable qualification.3.Progressive Levels: Students can choose from three levels – Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced - catering to learners of various proficiency levels.4.Experienced Teachers: Taught by fully qualified and experienced teachers with a deeper understanding of real world business communications.5.Flexible 24/7 Learning: TutorABC's online platform allows students to access course materials at their convenience (anytime and anywhere) facilitating learning at their own pace.The TutorABC Cambridge Business English with TOEIC course provides 3 critical success factors for students:.Enhanced Employability: The course equips students with the language skills sought after by employers worldwide, making them more competitive in the job market..Effective Communication: Learners gain the ability to communicate confidently in professional settings, fostering better business relationships..TOEIC Qualification: Graduates of this program will be prepared to excel in the TOEIC exam, a globally recognized certification for English proficiency in a business context.This new course successfully complements TutorABC's intensive Barron's exam preparation courses for TOEIC, IELTS, and TOEFL. Together, these programs provide a comprehensive suite of English language solutions to meet the diverse needs of our students.Enroll today in TutorABC's Cambridge Business English course with TOEIC for students who want to elevate their career prospects and gain the confidence and greater success at work.For more information and enrollment details, please visit .About TutorABC: TutorABC is a leading online education platform dedicated to providing high-quality language learning opportunities to students worldwide. With a team of experienced educators and a commitment to excellence, TutorABC empowers learners to achieve their language goals and succeed in their academic and professional endeavors.About Cambridge University Press : Founded in 1534, is an esteemed institution with a rich history spanning centuries, making it an integral part of the University of Cambridge. As a significant contributor to the Cambridge Business English series, they have played a pivotal role in advancing education worldwide. With millions of books sold and countless students benefiting from their materials across the globe, Cambridge University Press and the Cambridge Business English series continue to set the highest standards in business English education.About TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication): Is a standardized English language proficiency test that assesses the language skills needed in a professional work environment. Holding a TOEIC qualification is highly regarded by employers and can open doors to global career opportunities.Key Benefits of TOEIC Qualification:.Global Recognition: Employers worldwide recognize and value TOEIC scores as a measure of English proficiency..Career Advancement: TOEIC qualification can lead to better job opportunities, promotions, and increased earning potential..Confidence: Achieving a high TOEIC score boosts confidence when using English in a professional context.

Annie Ke

TutorABC

2 2367 7999#699

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other