ZEALUX Presents Inverboost Technology For Heat Pumps At The MCE International Tradeshow

GALLARGUES-LE-MONTUEUX, FRANCE, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zealux is set to join the highly anticipated MCE International Tradeshow with the introduction of Inverboost technology and benefit of 7 years warranty in theirs products. This groundbreaking advancement promises mark a significant milestone in the industry. Zealux looks forward to your coming at HALL 1-Stand R10 (near freight door G1)At the beginning of the 2024 spring season, Zealux Group will introduce Inverboost technology at the MCE International Tradeshow. "Our team of dedicated engineers and researchers have worked tirelessly to develop a solution that surpasses heat pump industry standards." Not merely Inverboost, R290 + Water Box + Pool Heat Exchanger + White Fan Coil + Mixed Water Center will be presented in the exhibition.Zealux invites visitors to explore their booth at the MCE International Tradeshow to learn more about Inverboost technology and experience heat pump various functions. Representatives from Zealux will be available to provide in-depth product demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss potential partnerships.MCE is the international tradeshow where companies in the HVAC+R, renewable energy, energy efficiency and water world meet new customers and strengthen relationships with those who design, install and build plants and systems for comfort in the industrial, residential and commercial sectors.For over 20 years, ZEALUX Group has been dedicated to providing users with an exceptional quality of life. Effectively combine heating, cooling, ventilation, and hot water with renewable energy and INVERBOOST fully inverter technology to offer the most energy-efficient heating solutions for any building or residence.Saving the planetGarden design4 Seasons - 365 Days7 Years WarrantyTradeshow info: Fiera Milano, 12-15.03.2024, HALL 1-Stand R10 (near freight door G1)Discover more:

