Pinnacle Infotech To Showcase BIM Innovations At AHR Expo 2024 And World Of Concrete 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pinnacle Infotech - Constructing Certainty with BIM Technology

AHR Expo from January 22 to January 24, 2024, in Chicago,

World of Concrete from January 23 to January 25, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas

From Last Year

Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in BIM solutions, is gearing up to make a significant impact at two major industry events: AHR Expo 2024 & WOC 2024

- Mr. Biswanath Todi, Operations Manager, Pinnacle InfotechCHICAGO, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Infotech , the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions, is gearing up to make a significant impact at two major industry events: AHR Expo 2024 and World of Concrete 2024.The company will be exhibiting at the AHR Expo from January 22 to January 24, 2024, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, booth N3440, and participating in World of Concrete from January 23 to January 25, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, booth N1271.Construction companies in the US currently need help with substantial challenges, ranging from inefficient project coordination to cost overruns and delays. These issues stem from the traditional methods of project management, often leading to a need for more synchronization among various stakeholders and disciplines involved in the construction process. Inaccurate project visualization, coordination bottlenecks, and suboptimal decision-making contribute to subpar project outcomes.As a leading BIM services company , Pinnacle Infotech recognizes these pressing challenges and acknowledges the need for transformative solutions. Attending events such as AHR Expo (International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition) and World of Concrete (WoC), the company aims to address the lags and deficits in current construction practices by showcasing innovative BIM and Digital Twin solutions.These advanced technologies offer a holistic approach to project management, facilitating improved collaboration, real-time visualization, and data-driven decision-making throughout the construction lifecycle. Pinnacle Infotech endeavors to present these solutions as a strategic means to enhance process efficiency, optimize workflows, mitigate risks, and ultimately revolutionize the construction industry's approach to project execution in the United States.With over 30 years of engrossing domain presence, Pinnacle Infotech has been a driving force in revolutionizing the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) landscape. With a focus on advanced construction solutions, the BIM company has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and transformation in both the HVAC and concrete building segments.The growth of BIM solutions in the USA has played a pivotal role in elevating construction processes and systems to the next level through various ground-breaking applications. Pinnacle Infotech is at the forefront of this transformation through innovative BIM services and has contributed to projects that redefine industry standards in HVAC and concrete construction.Talking about the events, Mr. Biswanath Todi, Business Development & Operations Manager, Pinnacle Infotech, said "As we eagerly anticipate our participation in AHR Expo 2024 and World of Concrete 2024, we recognize these events as dynamic catalysts of change in the modern construction industry. These gatherings serve as powerful forums where professionals from the AEC industry converge, synergize, and exchange invaluable insights”.Further adding to this Mr. Bradley Scott LaFleur, Head of Production, North America, said“It's a celebration of collaborative digital transformation and enablement lying within advanced construction technology. Pinnacle Infotech is excited to be a part of this transformative dialogue, shaping the future of construction through innovation, collaboration, and cutting-edge technologies like BIM and Digital Twin”.AHR Expo is a premier event attracting top minds in the HVACR industry, offering a platform to explore the latest products and technology, along with discussions on trending topics such as AI & controls, decarbonization, plumbing & hydronics, heat pumps, and refrigerants. It serves as a hub for workforce development, business growth, and professional networking in the HVACR sphere.World of Concrete is the industry's sole annual international tradeshow dedicated to commercial concrete and masonry construction. The coveted event facilitates connections, provides intelligence, and offers opportunities for professionals to make better-informed business decisions.Having successfully delivered over 15,000 projects in more than 43 countries, Pinnacle Infotech is committed to transforming the construction space digitally. The company's outstanding competence in the space of modern construction is further underscored by its ISO 19650 certificate, reinforcing its dedication to providing outstanding MEP and architectural BIM services.Visit Pinnacle Infotech at AHR Expo 2024 and World of Concrete 2024 to witness the future of BIM and its applications in HVAC and concrete construction.For media inquiries, please contact:Ms. Mou Chakraborty – AGM, Branding and Corporate CommunicationsEmail: ...About Pinnacle InfotechPinnacle Infotech is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Digital Twin solutions. With a commitment to innovation, Pinnacle Infotech provides cutting-edge technology to enhance collaboration, efficiency, and accuracy in the AEC industry. Pinnacle Infotech's solutions are utilized by architects, engineers, contractors, and building owners worldwide to optimize their design, construction, and facility management processes. Learn more at .

Mou Chakraborty

Pinnacle Infotech Inc

+1 832-283-6628

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Pinnacle Infotech | Constructing Certainty with BIM Technology | Corporate Video