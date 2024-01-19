Harvard China TREK 2024 Launched In Beijing, 17 Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Firstly Visited China Arab Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Harvard China TREK" 2024 Launches in Beijing. The event is jointly organized by the the China Global Philanthropy Institute and China Arab Center. 17 alumni from the Harvard Kennedy School will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Ningbo, and Shenzhen to gain a firsthand experience of China's real development and deepen their understanding of China's relationship with the world.The China International Youth Development Alliance, Hi China, was founded in Beijing in 2018 by two Harvard alumni: Xi Liu (HKS '11) and Li (Cynthia) Zhang (HBS SELP12). It focuses on global competence development and civil diplomacy and is currently the only non-governmental youth organization in China to have obtained special consultative status with the United Nations. Hi China provides opportunities for young individuals to participate in United Nations conferences and collaborate with international organizations through internships and volunteer services.This year, there is a new and exciting addition as they will be the first group to visit the China Arab Center. Regarding this, Xi Liu, co-founder of the Hi China International Youth Development Alliance, expressed a warm welcome: "The relationship between China and the Arab region is attracting global attention, and the development of the China Arab Center has also garnered significant interest. Even before our center is officially open, we have received numerous requests from political and business circles, as well as academic exchanges related to Chinese-Arab relations. We are honored to host the first group of visitors from the Harvard Kennedy School. We have had open discussions on the logic of China's economic development, the secrets behind the rapid growth of the past 40 years, China's position in global trade, and the challenges it will face in the future. "Li(Cynthia) Zhang, the head of the international partner team of China Arab Center stated that: "In addition to the Harvard Kennedy School Institute, we are also actively collaborating with other colleges and alumni associations in different regions to organize exchange activities. For example, the HBS Club of GCC and Harvard Club of Saudi Arabia. We maintain an open mind and a humble attitude, and we are eager to learn from more individuals."

