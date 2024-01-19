Conway Ruled Out Of NZ's 4Th T20I Vs Pakistan Due To Covid

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, Jan 19 (IANS) New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval after testing positive for Covid-19. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement that batter Chad Bowes will link up with the T20I squad as cover for Conway.

Conway had scores of 0, 20 and 7 in the first three matches against Pakistan so far, and for the fourth T20I, Will Young has taken his place in the playing eleven.“Conway has been in isolation at the team's Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday,” said NZC.

NZC also said bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for Covid-19 and will also remain at the team's hotel. It added that Brendon Donkers, the Canterbury Men's Development Coach will join the team for Friday's match to help them out in Adams' place.

New Zealand have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Pakistan. Previously, New Zealand's stand-in captain Mitchell Santner had tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the series opener. But he recovered and is now leading New Zealand in the absence of injured Kane Williamson, who has a minor right hamstring strain which he picked up while batting in the second T20I.

The injury sustained by Wiliamson is on the same leg where he ruptured his ACL in the knee while fielding in IPL 2023 and had to go through surgery before becoming fit in time for the Men's ODI World Cup in India.

--IANS

nr/bc