Oil And Gas Market Report 2024 | Industry Size, Demand, Companies And Forecast Till 2032

Oil and Gas Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“Oil and Gas Market Report by Type (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Application (Offshore, Onshore), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the oil and gas market?

The global oil and gas market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 65.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.84% during 2024-2032

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Oil and Gas Industry:

Rapid Technological Advancements:

The rapid advancements in drilling techniques, such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, that unlock new reserves and increase production capabilities are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Moreover, the rising improvements in seismic imaging and data analysis to enable more efficient exploration while reducing costs and increasing the success rate of finding new reserves are providing an impetus to the market growth. In addition to this, the widespread integration of digital technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enable more accurate exploration and optimize production is offering remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Increasing Demand for Natural Gas:

The increasing demand for natural gas as a cleaner alternative to other fossil fuels like coal and oil, is a major factor propelling the market growth. Along with this, the rising concerns about air quality and climate change, prompting the transition towards natural gas as a primary energy source for electricity generation, heating, and transportation, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. In addition to this, natural gas's lower carbon footprint compared to coal and oil, making it a more environmentally friendly option, is providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Additionally, rapid advancements in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology, making it easier to transport natural gas across long distances, are opening new avenues for the market growth.

Rising Investment in Infrastructure:

The growing investment in infrastructure is a key driver boosting the market growth. In line with this, the development of pipelines, storage facilities, refineries, and transportation networks that are essential for the efficient and safe distribution of oil and gas is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Moreover, the expansion of pipeline networks and the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, favoring the export of gas to regions without direct pipeline access, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising incorporation of digital technology into infrastructure planning and management that utilizes sensors, automation, and data analytics to monitor pipeline integrity, optimize transportation routes, and ensure efficient operation of facilities is enhancing the market growth.

Oil and Gas Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Upstream

.Midstream

.Downstream

Upstream represented the largest segment due to the extensive exploration and production activities focused on meeting the global energy demand.

By Application:

.Offshore

.Onshore

On the basis of application, the market has been bifurcated into offshore and onshore.

Regional Insights:

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the oil and gas market is attributed to rapid economic growth, increasing energy consumption, and substantial investments in oil and gas infrastructure.

Global Oil and Gas Market Trends:

The rapid industrialization and economic growth across the globe, leading to increased energy consumption, is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, the ongoing industrial expansion in sectors like manufacturing and transportation, driving the demand for oil and gas as key energy sources, is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the increasing collaborations and partnerships among countries for oil and gas exploration and development, leading to more efficient resource utilization, are stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, the rising improvements in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology that enhances the transportability of natural gas is bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.BP p.l.c.

.Chevron Corporation

.ConocoPhillips Company

.Equinor ASA

.Exxon Mobil Corporation

.PetroChina Company Limited

.PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

.PJSC Rosneft Oil Company

.Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

.Shell plc

.TotalEnergies SE

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

