Therapist Life Coach Provides Guide For Self Actualization

Tatiana Perera's self-help book provides path to "Longer Lasting Mastery" on several levels

- Tatiana PereraAUSTRALIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Psychotherapist and Hypnotherapist Tatiana Perera provides readers with a self-help guide book, to achieving actualization for several facets of life, covering topics such as physical, emotional and mental health and fitness, male and female sexuality, as well as exploring conscious, subconscious and the Divine States. This is key to gaining "Longer Lasting Mastery " of several levels, not just physical and mental, as the reader discovers.Tatiana aims to guide her readers, giving them an understanding that they can gain control of their energy, enabling them to be in control of their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. By attaining these levels enables the individual to higher levels of health and wholeness which can additionally slow their aging process and increase their physical and mental fitness on all levels. As a hypnotherapist life coach counsellor, Tatiana has practiced these teachings and applies them in her own life and career to help clients. Now she's sharing this experience and know-how with readers everywhere."My clients always used to tell me that I should write a book, since I was always giving out this information, so I thought it was about time I put it down for others to read. As I've always practised living a healthy lifestyle with foods and exercise routine, it was time I thought others might like to know how easy and practical it is to stay healthy."About the AuthorAs a clinical hypnotherapist, psychotherapist and psychic Tatiana works with wellness on ALL levels, which enables her to work on a soul level, awaken a person from a coma or just to access an individual's long standing emotional blockages, to assist with healing and navigate to wellness, providing them with guidance and restore them back to wholeness and health. Tatiana has been interviewed by Benji Cole and Kate Delaney on their radio shows as well as on a TV show where she was additionally discussing extending the energy healing method, to treating men with E.D.

