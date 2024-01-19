APIContext Formed to Create Industry Solutions for API Oversight and Integrity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APIContext Logo

The completion of the merger of APImetrics and Contxt brings unparalleled solutions for API product owners

- John MusserSEATTLE, WA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- APICONTEXT FORMED TO CREATE INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS FOR API OVERSIGHT AND INTEGRITYAPIContext Formed to Create Industry Solutions for API Oversight and IntegrityThe completion of the merger of APImetrics and Contxt brings unparalleled solutions for API product ownersAPImetrics Inc, a pioneer in API monitoring, and Contxt Ltd, a leader in API privacy and security, have completed their merger, and formed APIContext Inc., CEO Mayur Upadhyaya announced today.The company combines the expertise and innovative solutions of both companies to address the growing challenges faced by organizations in creating highly reliable, productized APIs.“All API owners need more context to ensure their APIs are trusted,” said Upadhyaya.“Our new company name encompasses our capabilities and also meets the moment.”APIContext will continue to provide the APImetrics product offering, which is at the forefront of API monitoring and observability, easily handling even the most complicated workflows and scenarios.“APImetrics has built a strong brand in the API industry over the past decade as APIs have become the dominant source of all internet traffic,” said David O'Neill, COO of APIContext.“As we look to the second decade of the API economy, the merger will accelerate innovation for the company and our customers.”Among the already-enabled innovations facilitated by the merger is the ability to automatically build an API Inventory; to monitor API Suppliers for reliability and risk; and to leverage API Posture Oversight to ensure conformance. The combination of the two technologies also enables teams focused on performance to seamlessly assess risk of compliance breaches and drift from spec for services that providers deliver or consume.“Customers tell us they can't monitor what they don't know about; and they don't understand their third party API risks,” said Jamie Beckland, Chief Product Officer of APIContext.“This new functionality makes it simple to build a comprehensive API monitoring program quickly.”APIContext will launch new products in 2024 that simplify API oversight, and prevent API drift.“APIs are the backbone of the internet,” said Upadhyaya.“Providing context to APIs accelerates open platforms and open economies.”“It's no longer enough for companies to ask if they need an API. Now they ask, 'What impact are APIs having on my business?' To answer this question, companies need better information about their APIs, what they are delivering, how well they work, and if they are secure,” said John Musser, founder of Programmable Web and an advisor to APIContext.“This merger is a world-class solution to give enterprises holistic visibility into their APIs.”APIContext is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in London, Edinburgh, and Portland, OR. The company will continue to serve and support its existing customer base while expanding its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the market.-ends-About APIContext:APIContext provides enterprises with end-to-end visibility, proactive risk measures, and comprehensive monitoring capabilities for their APIs. The platform empowers businesses to optimize API performance, mitigate security risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver exceptional product experiences.Contact: ...

David O'Neill

APIContext

+1 2069721140

email us here