Punjab CM’S Confidante Appointed Chief Information Commissioner

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 19 (IANS) A confidant of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior advocate Inderpal Singh, 60, was appointed the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab on Friday.
Singh replaces retired IPS officer and former director general of police Suresh Arora, whose term ended three months ago.
His nomination was cleared by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
However, the date for the swearing-in ceremony is still to be announced.
