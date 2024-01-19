New Dentist Como, WA: White Rabbit Dental Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- White Rabbit Dental , located in the heart of Como, Western Australia, is pleased to announce its official opening. Led by Principal Dentist and Owner Harry Nagashima, White Rabbit Dental is committed to providing comprehensive dental services and support to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.With a focus on personalised care, White Rabbit Dental is dedicated to meeting each patient's unique needs and preferences. The practice's philosophy is rooted in collaboration, where patients are actively engaged in the decision-making process, ensuring that their concerns are heard and addressed effectively. At White Rabbit Dental, patient comfort and well-being are paramount, fostering an environment where individuals can receive quality dental care without apprehension."Team members are excited to introduce White Rabbit Dental to the Como community," said Harry Nagashima, Principal Dentist and Owner of White Rabbit Dental. "The mission is to deliver exceptional dental care while creating a welcoming and non-judgmental atmosphere. The team understands that dental health is a crucial component of overall well-being, and the team members are there to support the patients every step of the way."White Rabbit Dental offers comprehensive dental services to address various oral health needs. The practice is equipped to handle a wide spectrum of dental issues, from routine check-ups and cleanings to more complex procedures. The team at White Rabbit Dental is committed to delivering compassionate care and guidance, ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment.Clinically, White Rabbit Dental maintains the highest standards of excellence. The practice utilises TGA-approved materials known for their safety and durability, prioritising patients' long-term health and satisfaction. Additionally, all laboratory items are meticulously crafted by highly skilled Australian-based dental technicians, reflecting the practice's unwavering commitment to quality and precision."Team members are proud to offer patients the highest level of care and professionalism," Nagashima stated. "The team is dedicated to staying updated with the latest advancements in dentistry to ensure that patients receive the best treatment options available."Looking ahead, White Rabbit Dental - Dentist in Como envisions a future where they continue to serve the Como community with the same level of commitment and dedication. Harry Nagashima, Principal Dentist and Owner expressed his optimism for the practice's future, stating, "The goal is to become a trusted partner in the oral health journey of patients. The team aims to expand the services and outreach to make quality dental care accessible to even more individuals in Como and its surrounding areas."White Rabbit Dental is currently accepting new patients and invites residents of Como and the surrounding areas to experience the exceptional dental care they provide.For more information about White Rabbit Dental - Dentist Como , please visit their website or contact them at 08 6185 1838.

