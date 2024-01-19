Growing At 6.5% CAGR To Hit $23,479.2 Million| Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumer Electronics Electric Motors

Consumer Electronics Electric Motor Market Research, 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2022, the global market size for electric motors in consumer electronics reached $12,449.8 million, with a projected growth to $23,479.2 million by 2032, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Electric motors designed for consumer electronics are specialized electrical devices that fulfill specific functions, converting electrical energy into mechanical motion to power a variety of appliances and consumer devices. The engineering of these models is tailored to meet precise specifications and performance criteria for consumer electronic devices, ensuring their efficient operation, reliability, and compliance with intended uses.

Almost all the household appliances that are used today have electric motors in them. Be it electric fans, refrigerators, or microwave ovens, electric motors are crucial for the very working of these devices. Since such electric motors are used in consumer electronics goods, they are also known as consumer electronics electric motors.

Types of consumer electronics electric motors

The type of electric motor primarily depends on the function it is supposed to perform in the appliance and the electric power parameters of that specific device. Based on these two considerations, the three most commonly used electric motors are discussed below:

Brushless DC motor

Direct Current (DC) motors are motors which convert direct electric current to mechanical energy. Brushless DC motors typically consist of a stator with electromagnetic coils and a rotor which is powered using direct current. The main difference between traditional DC motors and brushless DC motors is the mode of commutation of electric current. Conventional DC motors have brushes to commute the electric current; however, brushless DC motors do the same job electronically. Brushless DC motors are mainly used in fans.

Stepper motor

The working principle of a stepper motor or stepping motor is rather unique. Instead of rotating continuously, the shaft of the stepper motor rotates in steps of specific degrees. Like most other motors, the stepper motor has a permanent magnet as a rotor, with the teeth of the stator wired with coils. When an electric current is passed through these coils, magnetic field is generated which pushes the rotor magnet to align with the newly formed magnetic field. Thus, as the current passes through each tooth of the stator, the rotor rotates in specific angular positions, which appear as steps. Stepper motors are used in various electronic devices such as printers, cameras, electronic musical instruments, etc.

Induction motor

Induction motor is an Alternating Current (AC) motor. The most striking feature of this motor is that the movement of the rotor is not synchronous with the magnetic field generated by the stator. Hence, induction motors are also known as asynchronous motors. Also, due to this inherent feature, the speed of this motor cannot be changed. Hence, asynchronous motors are generally used in appliances such as pumps, lifts, compressors, etc.

Consumer electronics electric motors are indispensable in today's digital world. The sheer applicability of these motors makes them one of the most important components in the entire consumer electronics industry. With advancements in the semiconductor industry, they are sure to play an even bigger role soon.

