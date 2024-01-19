2024 XTERRA World Cup Season 2: New Locations & Livestreams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Everything to know about the 7-stop, 11-race pro series.

- J-D CousensMINNEAPOLIS, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Key Points:- Greece and Quebec join as new locations in the 7-stop series.- Revised scoring system with all races counting towards total points.- Live streaming coverage bringing the action to a global audience.The 2024 XTERRA World Cup is set to elevate professional off-road triathlon in its second season with the introduction of new race locations and enhanced livestreaming coverage.Format and schedule updates promise to showcase the sport's growing appeal and XTERRA's commitment to innovation in off-road racing. Greece and Quebec have been added to the 7-Stop series, which now includes larger Short Track fields with a maximum of 30 entries. Points have been adjusted, with Full Distance races awarding 100 points and Short Tracks offering 75 points where all race scores are counted to athletes' totals.The 2024 XTERRA World Cup kicks off in Taiwan with its APAC Championship course featuring intense climbs and technical descents. Greece is the next stop, offering a fast, scenic route starting in the Aegean Sea and traversing Varkiza and Vouliagmeni's mountain trails.Stop #3 showcasing the XTERRA North American Championship at Oak Mountain, known for its pristine lake and epic bike loop, offers a strategic double-feature event with the first livestreamed Short Track race of the 2024 season. Belgium's course with river swims and cobblestone climbs will emphasize endurance under the Citadel's watchful eye.The fifth stop in Quebec debuts Canada's entry with its top-tier Full Distance Triathlon and high-speed action on the Short Track making it a final chance to earn points in North America. Stop #6, the historic Czech town of Prachatice, doubling as the XTERRA European Championship, is renowned for its point-to-point bike segment and purpose-built permanent Short Track course.The final stop in Trentino, Italy, historically a widely-viewed event, includes the spectator-friendly Short Track and a challenging Full Distance race through Lake Molveno and the Brenta Dolomites, culminating the series and awarding the title of XTERRA World Cup Champion."XTERRA is bringing the action right into your home," said J-D Cousens, XTERRA VP of Operations & Global Marketing. "With select races live-streamed, fans can experience the excitement and intensity of the World Cup from anywhere in the world."Watch the action unfold live and for free on the XTERRA live page.2024 XTERRA World Cup Dates and Locations:Stop #1: TaiwanMarch 23: Full Distance (Live)Stop #2: GreeceApril 27: Full DistanceStop #3: Oak MountainMay 18: Full DistanceMay 19: Short Track (Live)Stop #4: BelgiumJune 8: Full DistanceStop #5: QuebecJuly 12: Short TrackJuly 14: Full DistanceStop #6: CzechAugust 10: Full DistanceAugust 11: Short Track (Live)Stop #7: TrentinoSeptember 26: Short Track (Live)September 28: Full Distance (Live)High-res images available HERE.About XTERRAXTERRA is a global lifestyle brand that champions the outdoor enthusiast in their pursuit of relentless adventure. From pioneering the sport of cross-triathlon in 1996, XTERRA has grown to become a leading brand in off-road adventure through the XTERRA World Tour, XTERRA Trail Run World Series and the XTERRA World Cup, connecting an eco-aware community of worldwide explorers that seek to protect the places where they play. For more information, visit xterraplanet.

XTERRA Content Team

XTERRA

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok