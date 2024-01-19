Romanian Film 'The Father Who Moves Mountains' Receives Prestigious Award Of Distinction At 16Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A captivating film screening from Romania, 'The Father Who Moves Mountains,' took center stage at the 16th Global Film Festival Noida, organized by the Indo-Romanian Forum. The event, supported by the Embassy of Romania, witnessed the presence of Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who shared his appreciation for Romanian cinema and shed light on the intricacies of inter-cultural affairs.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah also highlighted the various activities initiated by the Indo-Romanian Film and Cultural Forum, established in collaboration with the Embassy of Romania, aimed at fostering relations between the people of India and Romania through the medium of film and culture.



Ambassador of Romania, Ms. Daniella Tane, expressed her admiration for Romanian cinema, describing it as a realistic portrayal of life. She shared her passion for cinema and art, taking the audience on a journey exploring the commonalities between Indian and Romanian cultures based on shared values, folklore, and traditions.



Diplomat of Romania, Mr. Paul Seznov, engaged with the audience by extending greetings in Hindi and introducing the film ï¿1⁄2The Father Who Moves Mountains.ï¿1⁄2 The film, based on a true story, delves into the profound theme of fatherhood, weaving a compelling saga.



In recognition of the outstanding contribution to cinema and cultural exchange, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the prestigious Hindi Samarthak Award to HE Daniella Tane, acknowledging her role in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations. Additionally, the film received the coveted Award of Distinction, underlining its exceptional artistic and narrative merit.



The ceremony celebrated the collaborative spirit between India and Romania, bringing together cinema enthusiasts and cultural aficionados. The Indo-Romanian Forum, through such initiatives, continues to contribute to the global tapestry of cinematic excellence and cross-cultural understanding.



