Delhi Preview Of Jaipur Literature Festival 2024 Gives A Peek Into A Multifaceted Programme

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the forthcoming seventeenth edition of the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival, scheduled to run from February 1st to 5th at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, draws near, Festival Producer Teamwork Arts presented a preview of the worldâ€TMs most sought-after literary show at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. The Festival will, like always, host a spectacular galaxy of writers, speakers, thinkers, sports people, journalists, policy-makers, social activists and more.



The literary extravaganza will see an inspirational range of linguistic diversity with sessions on 16 Indian and 8 international languages. The Indian languages include - Assamese, Awadhi, Banjara Language - Lamani (Lambada), Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Kurukh, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Sanskrit, Tamil, Toda and Urdu.



For its 2024 edition, the Festival will host about 550 speakers and artists across a vast array of nationalities, as well as recipients of major awards such as the Booker, the International Booker, the Pulitzer, the Sahitya Akademi, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, the JCB Prize for Literature and many more. It will feature a range of themes including Fiction & Non Fiction, Literary Criticism, History, Politics & Current Affairs, Economics, Poetry, Art & Culture, Art & Architecture, Translation, Graphic Novels, Gender, Science & Medicine, Food & Memory, Biographies & Memoir, Mythology, Spirituality & Religion, Mental Health, Fashion & Lifestyle, Law & Justice, Geopolitics, Sports, Crime Fiction, Climate Change + Environment & Climate Justice, Pet Parents + Pets & Animals, Cities, Literary Icons Through The Ages, Bollywood & Cinema amongst others.



Namita Gokhale, acclaimed writer and Co-Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, â€œIn this, our seventeenth year, we remain committed to the rich diversity of our multilingual literary heritage. We have writers from over twenty-five nationalities. Sixteen Indian languages shall be represented, including those from the evocative oral traditions. We explore a universe of ideas and themes - mathematics to music, camels to cuisine, environment to economics, and fiction to faction. Do look up the brilliant programme on our website.â€



â€œMy co-director William Dalrymple and I have pieced together a magical mosaic of prose, poetry and narrative documentary, wherein we try to make sense of our times and understand our place in themâ€, Gokhale added.



William Dalrymple, writer, historian and Co-Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, â€œEvery year we try and raise the bar at the Jaipur Literature Festival, but 2024 will be our finest festival yet. We are proud to present almost all the year's most celebrated writers from around the world: the greatest novelists & poets, environmentalists and investigative journalists, historians and biographers, scientists and economists, artists and art historians, travel writers and humourists, literary critics and philosopher-feminists: a free-flowing gathering of great literary minds and extraordinary thinkers that is like a global super symposium or mega university opening its gates for anyone who wants to attend for five whole days for free.â€



Dalrymple added, "We are thrilled to introduce our extraordinary line-up in Delhi for the upcoming Jaipur Literature Festival 2024. The Festival consistently attracts a huge number of readers, writers & literature enthusiasts from Delhi, and our list of star writers consistently features the great figures from the Delhi literary community. We extend a warm invitation to all our friends from Delhi and across the globe to join us at Jaipur Literature Festival 2024, showcasing what is undeniably one of our most compelling line-up for Jaipur to date. The impressive list includes Paul Lynch, Hernan Diaz, Ben Macintyre, Bonnie Garmus, Richard Osman, Peter Frankopan, Colin Thubron, Mary Beard, Kai Bird, Katie Kitamura, Monica Ali, Nicholas Shakespeare, Damon Galgut, Luke Syon, Katherine Rundell, Merve Emre, Vincent Brown, Amia Srinivasan, Patrick Radden Keefe, Jerry Brotton and many more. It's going to be utterly extraordinary and should on no account be missed!â€



Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, who produce the Jaipur Literature Festival said, â€œEmbarking on Jaipur Literature Festival 2024, our vision is one of inclusivity, uniting the finest in literary excellence and fostering interdisciplinary conversations on a global scale. Our Festival proudly embodies pluralism, diversity, and multilingualism, showcasing more than 24 languages, with 16 hailing from India. The 2024 edition continues our commitment to fundamental values, focusing on engaging the youth, creating a democratic and accessible platform, and ensuring free and equitable participation for all.â€



The Delhi Curtain Raiser at The Leela Palace saw a magical performance by Mohd. Rafiq Khan Langa, from the illustrious family of Langa, traditional folk singers of Rajasthan.



Anjali Mehra, Chief Brand Officer and Senior Vice President Marketing, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, â€œIt is our proud privilege to partner with The Jaipur Literature Festival for the third year. Through this association we celebrate our shared passion for literary arts, heritage, culture, and tradition. We are delighted to curate special experiences for our guests that are a reflection of true Indian luxury and this literary extravaganza allows us to do that while inspiring meaningful conversations.â€



South Asiaâ€TMs most definitive publishing conclave, the prestigious Jaipur BookMark (JBM), will run parallel to the Festival, in its 11th edition, bringing together publishers, editors, literary agents, writers, translators and booksellers from across the world. This year, the forum that focuses on the business of books, will run for 5 days. JBM will showcase a plethora of interesting sessions featuring key stakeholders from the publishing world.



About Jaipur Literature Festival:



Described as the â€ ̃greatest literary show on Earthâ€TM, the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas.



The past 16 years have seen it transform into a global literary phenomenon, having hosted nearly 2000 speakers and welcoming over a million book lovers from across India and the globe.



About Teamwork Arts:



Teamwork Arts is a highly versatile production company with roots in the performing arts, social action and the corporate world. For over 30 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting the finest of Indian performers, writers, change makers and visual artistes in the knowledge and arts space in India and abroad. Every year, we produce over 33 festivals in 72 cities and 26 countries in the fields of performing & visual arts and literature. We produce the world's largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival; JLF international now travels to the US, UK, Canada, Australia, the Maldives, and Europe.

