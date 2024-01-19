Surgical Dressing Market Trends : Rise In Number Of Surgeries Around The Globe To Propel $2.7 Billion, Globally, By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surgical Dressing Market - Infographics- AMR

The surgical dressing market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Dressing Market by Dressing Type (Primary Dressing, and Secondary Dressing), By Product (Traditional Dressing, and Advanced Dressing), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031 ". According to the report, the global surgical dressing market valued for $1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Copy of Report –

Impact of Covid-19 on Surgical Dressing Market-

The global surgical dressing market experienced adverse effects due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, marked by temporary closures or complete shutdowns of production facilities in major countries during lockdowns. Furthermore, the substantial reduction in the global number of surgeries conducted also contributed to the downturn in the surgical dressing market.

Following the pandemic, with the resumption of surgical procedures, there is anticipated growth in the demand for surgical dressings throughout the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (358 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The primary dressing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

In 2021, the primary dressing segment dominated the global surgical dressing market, capturing over 50% of the market revenue. It is expected to sustain this leading position throughout the forecast period. Projected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, this segment is driven by an increased demand for primary dressings, particularly for the post-operative wound management.

The traditional dressing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

In 2021, the traditional dressing segment dominated the global surgical dressing market, holding nearly 80% of the market share, and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by an increase in accidental cases and injuries requiring surgical treatments, leading to a heightened demand for traditional dressings. Moreover, the affordability of traditional dressings makes them accessible to individuals in both developed and developing countries.

Nevertheless, the advanced dressing segment is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to ongoing technological advancements in surgical dressing, resulting in the development of advanced wound care products. Additionally, an increased awareness among the population regarding advanced dressings contributes to the projected growth of this segment.

Inquire Your Every Doubt Here:

Leading Market Players:

3M Company

B. Braun SE

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast

Convatec Group Plc

Essity Aktiebolag AB

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith and Nephew Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Key findings of the study

. By dressing type, the primary dressing segment was highest contributor to the surgical dressing industry in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

. By product, the traditional dressing segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021 in terms of revenue, and the advanced dressing segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

. By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021. However, ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

. Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Sterilization Services Market

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market

Cough Syrup Market

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn