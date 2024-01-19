Satellite Antenna Market : Projected $17.6 Billion By 2032, Driven By A 15.1% CAGR | Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satellite Antenna Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Satellite Antenna Market ," The satellite antenna market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $17.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The high growth of the satellite broadband industry has led to a surge in demand for consumer-grade satellite broadband antennas and terminals. Key players like SpaceX Starlink, Amazon's Project Kuiper, OneWeb, and Telesat Lightspeed have either launched or are in the process of deploying extensive constellations of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to offer global broadband internet access.

As of May 2022, SpaceX's Starlink project, which has deployed over 3,000 satellites, reported having crossed 400,000 subscribers. To access Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband services, customers need a small flat panel phased array antenna capable of tracking multiple satellites. SpaceX claims that the cost of this antenna is under $1,500. The Starlink project aims to continue expanding its satellite constellation, with plans for up to 42,000 satellites.

Moreover, Parabolic reflector antennas, often referred to as satellite dishes, remain a staple in the market, particularly in Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting and earth observation applications. One notable trend is the constant drive to improve bandwidth and frequency efficiency in these antennas. It is integral in high-definition and 4K broadcasting services. Advancements in electronically steerable parabolic antennas have allowed for tracking multiple satellites with precision. Opportunities here involve customizing antennas for specific applications, collaborating with DTH operators for regional and international coverage, and exploring new markets where satellite broadband and broadcasting services are on the rise.

LAMEA comprises vast and often remote or underserved areas. Satellite communication , facilitated by satellite antennas, serves as a crucial means of providing internet connectivity, telecommunication services, and television broadcasting to these regions.

Many countries in the Middle East and Africa are rich in natural resources, including oil and minerals. The satellite antenna market benefits from the need for reliable communication in resource exploration and extraction industries.

Moreover, UAE based companies have adopted advanced antennas for earth observation. For instance, in May 2023, Bayanat, a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and Yahsat, primary satellite solutions provider of the UAE, have jointly announced a comprehensive Space Program. The program aims to develop national satellite remote sensing and Earth Observation (EO) capabilities of the UAE to capitalize on business opportunities in the local and global EO market. The radar antenna of ICEYE covers much larger areas on the surface of the earth and offers highly detailed images of smaller areas when compared to other New Space SAR satellite services. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

L and S band antennas are commonly used for mobile satellite services, GPS applications, and weather radar systems. Growth is being driven by expanded adoption in land mobile, maritime satcom, and aeronautical connectivity applications requiring continuous, stable connections. Solid rectangular horn antennas are a commonly used antenna type at these frequencies given their ruggedness and reliability. There is an opportunity for integrated L/S band terminals to serve the aviation sector by combining multiple bands in one antenna.

The C band subsegment maintains its relevance in satellite communication and broadcasting applications. A key market trend is the ongoing demand for C band antennas in satellite communication and broadcasting. These antennas are essential for high-quality data transmission, and their use extends to weather radar systems and scientific research applications. However, spectrum reallocation has impacted the market with the transition to compressed C band over the next few years. Overall, C band adoption has declined compared to higher frequency bands such as Ku and Ka which allow more throughput.

In addition, countries such as Japan have a strong presence in space exploration. The need for reliable satellite communication during space missions drives the demand for advanced satellite antennas with high performance and precision. For instance, in August 2023, Viasat, Inc. officially inaugurated a Real-Time Earth (RTE) ground station in Hokkaido, Japan. This development empowers RTE customers with the capability to receive Ka-band payload data in the northwestern Pacific, utilizing the infrastructure provided by RTE partner Infostellar. For Viasat, Inc., the Hokkaido ground station plays a pivotal role in supporting high-data-rate remote sensing missions operating in polar and inclined orbits, as part of the RTE network of Ka-band antenna systems.

Moreover, Indian government adopted new polices to attract global satellite companies for manufacturing of satellite equipment including antenna. For instance, in August 2023, Hughes Network Systems, a satellite broadband services and managed network solutions provider based in the U.S., has contemplated an investment in India for local satellite production. The company intends to increase its production capacity and leverage the newly unveiled Indian space policy. This strategic decision by Hughes Network Systems is in line with the focus of Indian government on bolstering domestic space manufacturing and attracting foreign investments within the sector. Hughes can cater to the surge in demand for satellite broadband services in the country by manufacturing satellites within India.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

A rise in energy prices and inflation risks from the conflict could potentially constrain consumer spending in some markets on satellite broadband services, possibly slowing deployments of home antennas. However, inflight connectivity providers may see stronger passenger demand for WiFi and invest more in aircraft antenna upgrades.

Therefore, the conflict introduces a complex mix of risks and opportunities. The short-term outlook faces headwinds, but defense spending improvements provide some counterbalances. Much uncertainty persists on how the geopolitical climate evolves and any further economic/space industry impacts.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By antenna type, the flat panel antenna segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By platform, the airborne segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By Frequency, the C/K/Ku/Ka band segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global satellite antenna market include Honeywell International Inc., Hughes Network Systems, LLC., Kymeta Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales, Viasat, Inc., Airbus DS Government Solutions Inc., Cobham Limited, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, CPI International Inc., and Intellian Technologies, Inc.

