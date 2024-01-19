Russians Shell Kherson Region 67 Times In 24 Hours, Three Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops fired 67 times at the Kherson region, injuring three people.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

In total, the invaders fired 413 shells from mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, and drones at the region over the day. In particular, 11 shells were fired at Kherson.

The enemy hit residential areas of the region's settlements and critical infrastructure.

As reported earlier, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in total, the Russian army carried out two missiles and more than 80 airstrikes, as well as 45 attacks with MLRS on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements over the past day.