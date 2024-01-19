Ukrainian Defense Forces Kill 920 Russian Service Members Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to January 19, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 374,520 Russian invaders, 920 of them over the past day.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
Also, as of January 19, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6167 (+20) main battle tanks, 11,445 (+35) armored combat vehicles, 8,854 (+19) artillery systems, 966 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 654 (+1) air defense systems, 331 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 6,929 (+4)
unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, 1,818 (+0) cruise missiles, 23 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 1,831 (+37) trucks, and 1,384 (+4) units of special equipment of the Russian Federation.
As reported, 127 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past day.
