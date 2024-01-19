Azerbaijan Talks In Davos About Its Efforts To Host COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani government at the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Switzerland, gave an outline of its activity as a host of COP29.
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote about it on his
X social page, Azernews reports.
"At the session "Informal Meeting of World Economic Leaders:
Towards 2030" held within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum
(World Economic Forum), we informed about Azerbaijan's efforts as
COP29 host, shared our ideas on efficient energy use and reducing
the impact of climate change, and also discussed our country's
approach to financial mechanisms to reduce dependence on fossil
fuels and promote "green energy," which is the main theme of COP29.
We reiterated our commitment to the green agenda of COP29 and
global climate action," the minister said.
It should be noted that the World Economic Forum has been held
since 1971. The opening ceremony of the Davos Economic Forum was
held on January 14, and the forum will continue until January
19.
Although the event is mainly focused on issues related to the
economy, it has a serious impact on world politics and
international relations as well.
Besides, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and
several representatives of state structures and companies in the
country participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos,
Switzerland. Along with the meeting, Azerbaijani Minister Jabbarov
and the president of Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, had several
side events and business meetings. According to the WEF agenda,
Minister Jabbarov also attended the discussion on COP28 and the
Road Ahead on January 16.
