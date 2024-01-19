AIFF League Committee Recommends Promotion-Relegation System For IWL

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The All India Football Federation's League Committee met over video conferencing and recommended a promotion-relegation system for Indian Women's League (IWL).

The Committee recommended introducing the system of promotion-relegation of teams involving IWL and IWL 2, effective from the 2024-25 season, the AIFF release read.

The Committee also reviewed the nominations filed by the various State Associations for IWL 2 and recommended steps to finalise it. After long deliberations, the Committee recommended setting February 5, 2024, as the last date of nomination for the IWL 2 teams, it added.

Additionally, it reviewed the proposed calendar for the AIFF Club Competitions for the 2024-25 season and also gave its approval to the Regulations of the I-League 2 for the 2023-24 season.

The meeting was chaired by Lalnghinglova Hmar, and attended by Deputy Chairperson Santanu Pujari, Committee Members Arif Ali, Caitanno Jose Fernandes, Anirban Dutta and Amit Chaudhuri. The AIFF Acting Secretary General, M Satyanarayan, was present at the meeting.

At the start of the meeting, the Chairperson and other members present, expressed their deep condolences for the untimely demise of Sandeep Chattoo, the Owner of Real Kashmir Football Club, on December 31, 2023.

