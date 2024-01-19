Solve The Complexities Of Challenging A Statutory Demand With Expert Commercial Law

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A statutory demand serves as a formal written request by a creditor against a debtor and to challenge it requires professional legal help by experienced firms like those on the the Expert Commercial Law panel. The legal document for statutory demand holds significant implications, prompting individuals to explore the possibility of challenging its validity and seeking relief. The challenge will considered only when individuals apply to set it aside within 18 days of its receipt. While there are many potential grounds to challenge the demand, it requires a panel of business and commercial solicitors and expert witnesses for assistance this company can provide.

Any challenge against a statutory demand that takes place beyond the initial 18 days, requires additional information in the 'witness statement' section, elucidating reasons for the delayed response. Certain substantial grounds can empower debtors to set aside the statutory demand like, disputing the debt, the debt falling below the statutory minimum, defects in the form or content of the demand, or the existence of a counterclaim, set-off, or cross-demand equal to or exceeding the debt amount. Individuals would require evidence to show the dispute in debt and take various forms. Individuals have to provide evidence to support their financial circumstances if they are unable to pay. Even after providing ample evidence, if the court is unconvinced by the debtor's grounds for challenge, the statutory demand remains in force. The court may order to repay the debt along with any associated court costs.

