Angel In The Shadows New Release By Samantha Nanz

Samantha Nanz's New Book“Angel in the Shadows” follows two girls who get swept up in the ultimate battle of Heaven versus Hell and must help an angel save the universe.

Fulton Books author Samantha Nanz, a twenty-seven-year-old author and published poet who has a passion for helping people, has completed her most recent book“Angel in the Shadows”: a gripping and captivating tale that follows two girls who must save the world and all of Heaven from a dark lord, all with the help of an angel. Born and raised in Bradenton, Florida, where she currently resides with her husband and five cats, author Samantha Nanz has a passion for writing and expressing herself through words. Growing up, the author faced certain struggles, such as being born with a heart condition and having a stroke at a month old. Despite this, she defied the odds and wrote and successfully published her dream book.

“'Angel in the Shadows' is a story that follows two girls and an angel who are on a mission to stop this evil lord from destroying the heavens,” writes Nanz.“The main characters need to figure out how to save themselves from the evil Satine down in the underworld. Will the angel save the children in time to make it out of the underworld, or will the angel fail and the children be lost forever?” Published by Fulton Books, Samantha Nanz's book will take readers on a magnificent thrill ride as they follow along on this epic quest to stop the destruction of mankind and the Heavens alike. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Nanz weaves an enthralling page-turner that's sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, spellbound right up until the very end. Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase“Angel in the Shadows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

