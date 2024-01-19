THE LIBERATION OF TACO TUESDAY BEGINS: Taco Bell Corporation Fights To Cancel EXISTING TRADEMARK REGISTRATIONS

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Irvine, California Jan 18, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Taco Bell Corporation announced today its bold move to liberate the widely-celebrated phrase "Taco Tuesday" from existing trademark registrations. Since 1989, the phrase has been legally protected, potentially limiting its usage for businesses nationwide. Taco Bell believes that when tacos win, everyone wins, and thus, it is taking action to make "Taco Tuesday" accessible to all.

Taco Bell has officially filed legal petitions with the USPTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel the federal trademark registrations for "Taco Tuesday." The fast-food giant asserts that the phrase should belong to the people – those who make, sell, eat, and celebrate tacos. The essence of "Taco Tuesday" is rooted in bringing people together from all walks of life to revel in the simple yet culturally significant joy of tacos.

In a statement, Taco Bell expressed its commitment to the liberation of "Taco Tuesday" without seeking damages or trademark rights. The company simply aims for common sense usage of a common term, ensuring that businesses and individuals can freely embrace and celebrate the joys of tacos, not just on Tuesdays but every day.

To garner support for its liberation campaign, Taco Bell invites fans and taco lovers to sign the Freeing Taco Tuesday petition at Additionally, Taco Bell will host a Reddit AMA on Monday, May 22, providing an opportunity for the community to engage, ask questions, and learn more about the campaign. Further information can be found at , and updates will be shared on Taco Bell's social channels.

For media inquiries, please visit Taco Bell's Newsroom for comprehensive details on the ongoing liberation journey. Taco Bell wishes a happy "Taco Tuesday" to all who celebrate and encourages everyone to join in the movement.

About Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell Corp. is a leading fast-food chain committed to delivering delicious and innovative Mexican-inspired cuisine. For more information, visit TacoBell or follow Taco Bell on LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and subscribe to the YouTube channel.

CNBC News New Jersey restaurant owner owns last 'Taco Tuesday' trademark after Taco John's gives up phrase - Greg Gregory, co-owner of Gregory's Restaurant, joins 'Last Call' to talk about his ownership of the Taco Tuesday trademark in New Jersey.

KCAL News - Legal battle over the phrase“Taco Tuesday” Attorney Rachel Fiset joins us to explain the feud happening between two fast food chains over the phrase“Taco Tuesday,” which is trademarked by Taco John's.