N. Korea Declares Test Of Underwater Nuke Weapons System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- North Korea said Friday it has tested an underwater nuclear weapon system under development in response to the recent joint naval drills by the US, South Korea and Japan.

In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), an unnamed spokesman of North Korea's Defense Ministry said the country conducted an "important test" of the Haeil-5-23 system in the East Sea (Sea of Japan).

"Our army's underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military maneuvers of the navies of the US and its allies,"the statement said.

The KCNA did not disclose further details of he test.

The trilateral maritime exercise was "an act of seriously threatening the security" of North Korea, and the country "will never tolerate the reckless military confrontation hysteria," the spokesman noted.

The navies of the US, Japan and South Korea staged three-day joint drills involving the USS Carl Vinson nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in waters off South Korea's Jeju Island until Wednesday, following Pyongyang's latest launch of a hypersonic missile. (end)

mk











MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107741521