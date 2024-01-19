Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size To Achieve USD 40.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 5.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are a group of drugs designed to reduce inflammation, a protective response by the body to injury or pathogens.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was valued at $23.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $40.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are the medications used to reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is triggered by the defense system of the body in response to harmful stimuli, damaged cells, irritants and microorganisms. Sometimes, the body's defense system inappropriately triggers inflammation against its own cells, which results in inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Thus, therapeutics such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or corticosteroids are used to block the enzymes that produce the anti-inflammatory effect.

Download Sample Report

The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, distribution channel, and country. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into biologics, NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and others. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

By distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug stores and retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

On the basis of drug class, the biologics segment dominated the market in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to strong availability of biologics drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

Depending on indication, the arthritis segment dominated the market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to, increase in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increase in the number of people taking treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

For Purchase Inquiry

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

. What are the trends of this market?

. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

. Which region has more opportunities?

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

List of Key Players :

Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Amgen Inc., GalaxoSmithKline PLC

Top Trending Healthcare Reports

1) Ureteroscopy Market

2) Schizophrenia Drugs Market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn