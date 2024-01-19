14 Killed In Boat Tragedy In Vadodara; Gujarat Govt Launches Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Jan 19 (IANS) At least 14 people -- 12 students and two teachers -- lost their life when their overloaded boat capsized in a Lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city, Gujarat, after which, the state government launched a probe.

The government initiated a high-level investigation, instructing the Vadodara district collector to investigate the factors and circumstances that led to the incident and submit a comprehensive report within 10 days.

An FIR has been filed under sections 304 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code and two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has announced the formation of teams to nab any other responsible parties, emphasising a thorough investigation.

The boat, designed to carry only 14 people, was overloaded with almost twice that number, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the tragedy on social media platform X, extending condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned that the local administration is providing necessary support to those affected and has announced financial aid from the PMNRF for the families of the deceased and the injured.

He announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the families of the injured.

Atul Gamechi, a social activist, accused the Vadodara Municipal Corporation and the contractor of corruption and demanded action against them.

