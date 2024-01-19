Game On: A Deep Dive Into The Global AI In Video Games Market 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI in Video Games Market Size

The global AI in video games market growth is driven by the emergence of high bandwidth network connectivity and, upsurge in the penetration of smartphones.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“AI in Video Games Market ," the AI in video games market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032.

AI in gaming pertains to the use of artificial intelligence to enable dynamic and responsive behavior in video games. One common application involves AI controlling non-player characters (NPCs), adjusting their actions based on human players' decisions. NPCs, whether allies, sidekicks, or enemies, enhance the gaming experience by diversifying interactions through learning and adapting to player behavior.

AI is crucial for determining optimal paths for NPCs, employing pathfinding algorithms that consider obstacles and dynamic elements in the game world. This ensures realistic NPC movement aligned with the game's design. Additionally, AI adapts to changing circumstances, learning to counter specific player strategies, thereby increasing game challenge and replay value. In-game voice assistants, powered by AI, offer real-time guidance and information, aiding players in navigating complex games more effectively. These trends contribute to the growing artificial intelligence market in video games.

Moreover, key industry players have implemented various strategies to enhance competition and provide superior services. For instance, in May 2023, Google introduced PaLM 2, a next-generation language model with versatile applications, including powering chatbots like ChatGPT. PaLM 2 can also generate code, translate languages, and analyze and respond to photos. This multifunctional capability allows users to pose questions in one language and receive comprehensive responses involving web searches, translations, and visual elements. Additionally, in March 2023, F5 Side FX collaborated with Apple Inc. to launch Houdini Apple Silicon, specifically designed for macOS arm64. This build maximizes the performance of Apple silicon M1 and M2 chips, catering to Mac users. These strategic initiatives are fueling the growth of AI in the video games industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

.The pandemic highlighted the importance of AI in the gaming industry, leading to increased investment in AI research and development. Game studios and tech companies directed resources toward advancing AI technologies for gaming. Moreover, as more players spent time playing games during lockdowns, AI-powered features such as personalized content recommendations, dynamic difficulty adjustment, and adaptive gameplay became essential for keeping players engaged and immersed in games.

. Overall, with the increased player base, data analytics powered by AI became crucial. Game publishers and developers leveraged AI to analyze player behavior, preferences, and spending habits, enabling data-driven decision-making for content updates, in-game monetization, and marketing strategies. Therefore, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the AI in video games market.

Based on components, the hardware segment attained the highest AI in video games market size in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that gamers are increasingly seeking immersive experiences, and AI-powered hardware features contribute to achieving higher levels of realism and immersion.

Based on genre, the action segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global AI in video games market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because AI-powered systems analyze a player's skill level and adjust the game's difficulty accordingly. This ensures that action games remain enjoyable for both casual and hardcore gamers. However, the role playing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2023 to 2032, because AI-driven economies in role playing games simulate supply and demand, affecting in-game prices and availability of items. This adds depth to the game's economic systems, encouraging players to engage in trading and crafting activities.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to increasing investments by companies and governments for the implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Moreover, rise in disposable income levels is also expected to drive Ai in video games market forecast.

Leading Market Players: -

.Ubisoft

.Google DeepMind

.Inworld AI

.NVIDIA Corporation

.Unity Technologies

.Latitude

.Electronic Arts Inc.

.PrometheanAI Inc.

.Rockstar Games

.SideFX

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global AI in video games market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

