The Soaring Future Of More Electric Aircraft Market, Anticipated To Reach $4.61 Billion By 2027 Allied Market Research

More electric aircraft requires a high level of integration and reliability of electrical systems and power electronics for safe operations.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "More Electric Aircraft Market by Aircraft System (Propulsion System and Airframe System), Application (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, and Energy Storage), and Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing and Rotary-wing), and End User (Civil and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global more electric aircraft industry generated $1.80 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.61 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Insights on the More Electric Aircraft Market Report

The report covers the trends in the market not just at the domestic level but also at the international level. To provide a comprehensive picture, it analyzes the drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market with the help of tools such as SWOT analysis. Additionally, the competitive scenario in the market is also studied with the help of Porter's five forces.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The increasing use of advanced materials, such as lightweight composites, in the construction of aircraft components contributes to weight reduction and supports the shift toward more electric systems. This factor is expected to propel the growth of the more electric aircraft market in the coming years. In addition, the advancements in power electronics and electrical systems technology enable the development of more reliable and efficient electrical components which is expected to bring a feasible transition to electrically powered systems in aircraft. Moreover, the ongoing research and development activities in the aerospace industry to innovate and introduce new technologies, components, and systems that align with the more electric aircraft paradigm are expected to create immense growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, supportive government policies, incentives, and regulations promoting environmentally friendly aviation technologies can bring excellent investment opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The propulsion systems segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on aircraft system, the propulsion systems segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the global more electric aircraft market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for low fuel emission aircraft. However, the airframe systems segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the trend of modification and modernization of the airframe system to enhance the performance of the aircraft.

The power distribution segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the power distribution segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global more electric aircraft market, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in the adoption of more electric aircraft technology that led to movement toward electrical components from the conventional mechanical systems to lower down heavy wiring and raise the optimization of the aircraft performance. The research also analyzes the segments including power generation, power conversion, and energy storage.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global more electric aircraft market , and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to aligning of the workforce by many European countries to design and create more electric aircraft technologies for the European aviation industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing air traffic in the region.

Leading market players

AMETEK, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Bombardier Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GE Aviation

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Safran

Thales Group

Research Methodology

In this comprehensive study, the Allied Market Research report provides information on the latest trends in the market and the financial performance of the key players. Moreover, interviews with major stakeholders of the industry and regional insights are also given, which would ultimately help businesses to get a complete understanding of the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What is the expected CAGR of the more electric aircraft market?

Which are the major players operating in the market?

Which is the most influential segment growing in this market?

What is the total market value of the more electric aircraft market?

