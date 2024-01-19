Medical Tape Market Updates 2024 To Surpass USD 3.7 Billion By 2031 - CAGR Of 3.8% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical tape market was estimated at $2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global medical tape market experienced a notable decline due to the cancellation and postponement of wound care services, leading to a substantial decrease in demand. This negative impact was further exacerbated by the increasing prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections. Despite these challenges, there are projections that the market will soon rebound and regain its momentum.

The global medical tape market undergoes a comprehensive analysis, considering product types, applications, end-users, and regions. The report provides an in-depth examination of segments and their sub-divisions, utilizing both tabular and graphical representations. Investors and market participants can leverage this breakdown to formulate strategies based on the report's insights into the most lucrative and rapidly growing segments.

In terms of products, the paper tapes segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global medical tape market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031. Conversely, the plastic tapes segment is projected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% over the forecast period, with fabric tapes being another segment covered in the report.

Regarding applications, the wound dressing segment captured over half of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to continue dominating through 2031. This segment is also poised to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. The report also explores other applications, including surgery and securing IV lines.

In the context of end-users, the hospitals segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031. This segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. The report also covers ambulatory surgery centers and clinics segments.

