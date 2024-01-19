Outbound Tourism Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 11.4 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Outbound Tourism Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Outbound Tourism Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

****Everything You Need to Know About Outbound Tourism everything is Here....!

The Comprehensive study on Outbound Tourism Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2023 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Outbound Tourism.

Outbound Tourism Market is growing at a +11.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Akbar Travels;Amadeus;BCD Travels;Booking Holding;BTI Sita;Cox and Kings;Expedia Group;Gold Chip;In Orbit Tours;Kesari;MakeMyTrip Limited;Mercury Travels;Orbit;Raj Travels;SOTC Kuoni;TCI;Thomas Cook;Travelmart India;TUI Group.

Recent Development:

December 5, 2023 - Expedia Group announced today a series of new and expanded travel partnerships across Europe, encompassing B2B technology, advertising partnerships and supply distribution deals, connecting European partners to the company's extensive global traveller base and giving them access to Expedia Group's innovative technology and industry expertise.

January 15,2024 – TUI Group continues its strong and strategic growth in Tours & Activities: Its digital platform TUI Musement was selected as the experiences partner by easyJet, one of Europe's leading airlines.

Click the link to get a free sample copy of the report :

#request-a-sample

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide you with the report as you wish.)

Outbound Tourism Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Outbound Tourism Market Report

Outbound Tourism Market by Purpose Type

Business

Holiday/Leisure

VFR

Others

Outbound Tourism Market by Tour Type

Independent Traveler

Package Traveler

Tour Group

Outbound Tourism Market by Tourist Type

Domestic

International

Based on geography, the global market for Outbound Tourism and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

Asia-Pacific region was beginning to take center stage. Numerous factors can be attributed to this trend. The middle class is expanding and becoming more affluent as a result of the region's rapid economic growth, particularly in countries like China and India. This rise in wealth has increased people's desire to travel and experience the world. Furthermore, the development of efficient transportation infrastructure, which includes larger airline networks and improved connectivity, has made it easier for residents of the Asia-Pacific region to travel outside of their borders.

Strategic Points Covered in Outbound Tourism Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Outbound Tourism

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Outbound Tourism market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Outbound Tourism

Take a look at the full report with detailed TOC here:

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Outbound Tourism market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

Related Reports:

Camping and Caravanning Market Size & Industry Trend 2024

Customized Travel Market Outlook 2030

Ecotourism Market Outlook 2030

Second-Hand Clothing Market Shares, Size, Trends Analysis and Forecast

Smart Textiles Market Size, Growth and Industry Outlook

We offer customization on the Outbound Tourism market report based on specific client requirements:

20% free customization.

Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

Five Companies can add as per your choice.

Free customization for up to 40 hours.

After-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Thank you for your interest in the Outbound Tourism Market research publications; you can also get individual chapters or regional/country report versions such as Germany, France, China, Latin America, GCC, North America, Europe or Asia......

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn