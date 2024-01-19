FIR Against Youtuber For Force-Feeding Live Rooster To Bull In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) A YouTuber and his accomplices have been booked on the charges of force-feeding a live rooster to a bull in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

The FIR was booked on complaint of Arun Prasanna, Animal rights activist and founder of Chennai based animal protection group, People for Cattle in India (PFCI).

Prasanna wrote to Tharamangalam police that the complaint was based on a video uploaded by the YouTuber a couple of days ago in which a bull, undergoing training for Jallikattu, was being force-fed a live rooster.

Prasanna alleged that in the Instagram clip uploaded by the YouTuber, a bull was held by its thorns. The bull was forcibly fed live rooster. He also said that force feeding a herbivorous animal with raw meat could lead to Salmknells poisoning.

The Tharamangalam police registered a case against Raghu and his accomplices under Sections 3 and 11(1) (a) , 11 (1) (I) of Prevention of Cruelty Act to Animals( PCA) 1960 and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.

