Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The general formula for aluminum chlorohydrate, an inorganic polymer and group of specific aluminum salts, is AlnCl(3n-m)(OH)m. Aluminum chlorohydrate can be found in solid or powder form; it is colorless, odorless, and has a light yellow hue. Aluminum chlorohydrate is one of the eighteen salts of aluminum that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved. It is used in many end-use products, including deicing agents, underarm deodorants, refrigerants, additives, fire extinguishing systems, and the removal of nutrients.

Market Dynamics Increasing Water Treatment Activities Drives the Global Market

Water treatment chemicals like aluminum chlorohydrate are becoming increasingly necessary due to urbanization and industrialization, propelling the demand for safe and clean water. An active ingredient in water filtration systems, aluminum chlorohydrate possesses antibacterial qualities. The numerous wastewater treatment projects currently underway are driving growth in the global market. For instance, a USD 185 million waste-to-energy plant owned and operated by private individuals in San Bernardino County, California, converts up to 1,000 tons of food waste and wastewater biosolids daily into renewable gas and fertilizer for farms.

Investment in Research and Development Creates tremendous Opportunities

Aluminum chlorohydrate (ACH) research and development (R&D) aims to explore novel applications for the substance, enhance current product compositions, and enhance product efficacy. The strategy encompasses surmounting obstacles, fulfilling regulatory obligations, and seizing novel prospects. Several scientists are currently refining the formula of ACH to enhance its flocculation and coagulation capabilities for more efficient utilization in water treatment processes. This entails enhancing its capacity to effectively remove impurities from water.

Moreover, numerous strategies that have been explored for wastewater treatment in recent years have been widely adopted by industries to effectively purify effluents. In 2018, the Journal of Water evaluated the current status of wastewater treatment technology. The study primarily focused on membrane treatment operations and identified unpleasant odors as a significant hindrance to the use of membrane treatment for wastewater. These factors present favorable conditions for market expansion over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global aluminum chlorohydrate market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period. Countries in the Asia-Pacific area, especially India and China, have been seeing rapid industrialization. Chemicals used to treat water, such as aluminum chlorohydrate, may see an uptick in demand due to this growth in manufacturing. In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region held a 38.32% market share for aluminum chlorohydrate, primarily due to the region's growing pharmaceutical, manufacturing, food, and beverage industries. In many end-user industries, aluminum chlorohydrate is widely used in additives, de-icing agents, refrigerants, nutrient removal, antiperspirants, deodorants, and fire extinguishing systems. This is expected to propel regional market growth.



The global aluminum chlorohydrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global aluminum chlorohydrate market is segmented into solid and liquid liquid segment dominates the global market.

Based on application, the global aluminum chlorohydrate market is segmented intoadditives, wastewater treatment, cosmetics, synthetic rubber, lubricants, wood preservatives, and others.

The wastewater treatment segment owns the highest market share.

Based on the end-user, the global aluminum chlorohydrate market is segmented into water and wastewater treatment plants, cosmetics and personal care industry, paper industry, chemical processing industry, and others water and wastewater treatment plants segment dominates the global market. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global aluminum chlorohydrate market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global aluminum chlorohydrate market players are Chemtrade, Kemira, Grace, ALTIVIA, USALCO, Gulbrandsen Chemicals, GEO, Parchem, Summit Chemical, Holland Company, and others.

In July 2023,

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced that it secured "large orders" in the domestic market for water and effluent treatment. A water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in the districts of Ballia and Firozabad has been ordered by the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement released by L&T.

Market News

Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market: Segmentation



Solid Liquid



Additives

Wastewater Treatment

Cosmetics, Synthetic Rubber

Lubricants

Wood Preservatives Others



Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Paper Industry

Chemical Processing Industry Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

By TypeBy ApplicationsByEnd-UserBy Regions