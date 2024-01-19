Russia Must Suffer Strategic Defeat In Ukraine - Romanian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia must suffer a strategic defeat, as by attacking Ukraine, it has jeopardized the security of the whole of Europe.

Luminița Odobescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, said this during a panel discussion 'Russia: What's Next?' at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It's not just about Ukraine. It is about the security of Europe. And Russia must strategically fail in Ukraine. If this does not happen, it may not stop at the Ukrainian border," Odobescu said.

She recalled that Romania has direct historical experience of contacts with Russia in its various guises, and therefore "we have no illusions about today's Russia."

Blockade: Few vehicles crossborder

"We saw it during the war in Ukraine, but we also saw it directly in Romania, we had incidents with Russian drones that fell on our territory... And if someone still needs proof, just look at the frozen conflicts throughout the Black Sea region, or the occupation of Crimea in 2014," the Romanian Foreign Minister said.

At the same time, she added, "it's not just about Ukraine."

"For us, the facts are very clear. Russia is returning revisionism to international relations. Russia is violently challenging the international order we created after World War II. Russia is using discredited concepts, such as spheres of influence, which have no place in this century," Odobescu stated.

According to her, it is clear to Romania that "we need to remain faithful to our values and democratic principles to our unwavering support for Ukraine."

farmers start blockade of Dyakovo-Halmeu checkpoin

The Foreign Minister assured that Romania would continue to support Ukraine "as long as necessary." She also called for tougher sanctions against Russia and those responsible for war crimes, including the crime of aggression.

As reported, the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. More than a hundred heads of state and government have gathered for the event. On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a special speech to the participants.