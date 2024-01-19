In Rivne Region, UAH 110 Thousand Raised To Repair Ward Of The Regional Center For Combat Trauma

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the Rivne region united in the 'Zirkovyi Vertep', and raised 110 thousand hryvnias to repair a ward of the regional Center for Combat Trauma.

According to Ukrinform, Zirkovyi Vertep reported this on Facebook .

"We are happy to be able to contribute to the treatment and rehabilitation of those who help us to carol, sing, and just live! We thank everyone who donated funds for our goal of helping our defenders!" the post reads.

It is noted that the regional Combat Trauma Center received UAH 110,000 to repair the ward.

According to Suspilne, almost two dozen public Rivne residents have been gathering for the seventh year in a row to sing carols for charity.

As reported, the Combat Trauma Center was established in the Rivne region based on the trauma department of a regular hospital in February 2023. Its employees managed to partially renovate the premises, increase the bed capacity, and equip an additional operating room.