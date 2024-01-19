SBI Investigates Almost Hundred Cases Of Organized Crimes Last Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, SBI employees investigated 99 criminal proceedings regarding crimes committed by organized groups or organizations.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

"As a result of this work, 333 people were notified of suspicion, 39 charges against 178 people were sent to court," the report says.

The amount of established damages in the criminal proceedings referred to the court reaches UAH 237 million, the SBI added.

As reported earlier, in October 2023, the SBI completed a pre-trial investigation against 12 members of an organized group who caused losses to the state for UAH 38.3 million through fraudulent imports of trucks.