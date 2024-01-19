Debutant Author Vicram Sharma Introduces 'Ayurveda Advantage'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, January 14, 2024 - In a momentous collaboration, first-time author Mr. Vicram Sharma and his mother, Mrs. Madhu Sharma, unveiled 'Ayurveda Advantage', a groundbreaking guide to holistic living, at an exclusive launch event held at The Oberoi hotel in Delhi. The chief guest in attendance was the Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Mrs. Meenakshi Lekhi, who unveiled the book, along with the author and his mother.



'Ayurveda Advantage' represents a distillation of the authors' extensive knowledge and experiences into an easy-to-read and conversational format. This essential handbook delves into the principles of Ayurveda, offering practical recommendations and remedies tailored for everyday modern living. The author, Mr. Vicram Sharma, shares his insights and wisdom from the 100 year old legacy of the Baidyanath family, making Ayurveda accessible to a wide audience.



Mr. Vicram Sharma expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Collaborating with my mother on 'Ayurveda Advantage' has been a journey of shared wisdom and a commitment to bringing the timeless principles of Ayurveda into the lives of modern readers. We hope this book serves as a practical companion for anyone seeking balance and well-being."



Renowned publishing house Penguin is backing this transformative work, further emphasizing the significance of 'Ayurveda Advantage' in the realm of holistic well-being, especially in today's world. The launch event, attended by industry experts, friends of the family and well-wishers, celebrated the debut of this insightful guide, which is now available for purchase at leading bookstores and online platforms. Mini Shastri, well known practitioner of yoga, spirituality and wellness, spoke on Prana & Ojas, The Awesome Twosome of Immunity, while Dr. Vivek Sama, the Managing Director of Sama Healthcare and the Chairman of Chitanjiv Medical Foundation, read aloud The Three Pillars of Ayurveda, and the section on Sex: The Sacred Stairway to the Self. Arjun Sharma, Chairman Select Group and Vice Chairman of Nexus-Select, spoke on Agni, The Fire of Life, while columnist, entrepreneur and healer Neeva Jain spoke on Drinking from the Fountain of Youth.



Other prominent names in attendance included Priya Paul, Raseel and Naveen Ansal, Ritu Singh, Sanjay Passi, Kavita Rathore, Dilip and Devi Cherian, Shalu Jindal, Niamat Bakshi, Rishma Kaur Gill and Anita Bajaj. Sanjeev Bijli and Gautam Punj were also at the launch, congratulating their close friend on his accomplishment. At the event was also the chief Baid whose teachings also contributed to the entire book coming together, from whom guests got their readings done.



The event, co-hosted by Vicram's brother Harsh Sharma, came beautifully together with decor support from Casa Fleur, who ensured every last detail of the event was in sync with concepts from the book. The attendees were served Ayurveda superfoods that included detox juices and virgin hot toddys, as an initiation into their journey into wellness. Chelvies Coffee provided the guests hot beverages including bulletproof coffee through the evening.





About the Author:



Mr. Vicram Sharma is the third generation Director of the Baidyanath Group of Companies. A first-time author, he collaborated with his mother, Mrs. Madhu Sharma, to distill their collective knowledge into 'Ayurveda Advantage.' He is a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and animal rights. Vicram is a hands-on father to an energetic four-year-old. and through the innate power of Ayurveda, wants to be able to



About the Publisher:



Penguin is a renowned publishing house committed to bringing impactful and diverse voices to readers worldwide. With 'Ayurveda Advantage', they continue their tradition of supporting transformative works that contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities.





