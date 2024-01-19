(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) --



1969 -- The National Union of Kuwaiti Students holds the first general assembly, approves its bylaws and elects board members.

1991 -- The State of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah makes a speech marking start of the combat operations for liberating Kuwait, stating, "At dawn today, victory is looming, justice is restored and darkness of oppression is fading."



1999 -- The State of Kuwait wins the observer status in the international disarmament conference held in Geneva.

2002 -- Abdulaziz Hussein Cultural Library is inaugurated.

2009 -- The State of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah declares inaugurating the Kuwait Arab Summit for economic, development and social affairs, donating USD 500 million for water projects in the Arab world and USD 34 million for the UNRWA.

2014 -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union names the National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem as chairperson.

2014 -- The Olympic Council of Asia grants its medals to Khaled Ahmad Al-Hamad and Yousef Al-Shahin Al-Ghanem for their role in launching the youth and sports march in Kuwait.

2020 -- The former information undersecretary, Saadoun Al-Jassem, dies at the age of 88.

2021 -- The Ministry of Health declares two citizens coming from the UK have tested positive for coronavirus.

2023 -- Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) declares winning an exploration concession from Norway.

2023 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research signs an agreement with the UN Human Settlements Programme to cope with storms that carry dust and dirt from southern Iraq to Kuwait and other Gulf countries. (end)



