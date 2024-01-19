Qatar Participates In 27Th ATICM Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), participated in 27th session of the Arab Telecommunications and Information Council of Ministers (ATICM).

The meeting took place in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi yesterday with the participation of a lineup of Arab ministers and officials. The 27th session of ATICM focused on presenting the findings and suggestions derived from the gatherings of the Arab postal working groups, discussions on the Arab Strategy for Communications and Information, and considerations related to cybersecurity.

Recognising the importance of regional collaboration in ICT advancement, Advisor to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Head of the Qatari delegation, Hassan Jassim Al Sayed urged active participation in these meetings.

He said Qatar has prioritised supporting its digital infrastructure through a dynamic communications and information technology strategy.