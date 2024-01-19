Redpoint Wilmington - Reimagining Student Living In Wilmington, NC

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 18, 2024 4:11 am - Redpoint Wilmington is redefining student living apartments in Wilmington, NC.

Wilmington, North Carolina: Redpoint Wilmington is redefining student living apartments in Wilmington, NC. Offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and convenience, Redpoint is an ideal choice for students seeking something a little less ordinary. Located just minutes from the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus, this student housing complex offers the perfect balance of campus life and private living.

Redpoint Wilmington stands out with its spacious, two-story layouts, open floorplans, and a variety of amenities designed for modern student life. Students can choose from 3 or 4-bedroom cottages or duplexes, each featuring private bathrooms, in-unit laundry, high-speed Wi-Fi, and extra half baths. The accommodations also include hardwood-style floors, HDTV in the living room, and ample storage space.

Beyond the individual units, Redpoint Wilmington boasts a range of luxurious amenities. These include a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style, zero-entry swimming pool, a hot tub, an outdoor lounge, a fire pit, grilling stations, a business center with study spaces, and a gated community. Additionally, the complex is pet-friendly, welcoming students' furry friends.

For more information on Redpoint Wilmington, visit their website or call the leasing office at (910) 765-0300.

About Redpoint Wilmington: Redpoint Wilmington is a student-living apartment complex that offers a unique and luxurious living experience for students in Wilmington, North Carolina. With its spacious accommodations, extensive amenities, and a focus on community, Redpoint reimagines what student living can be. Positioned minutes from the UNCW campus yet offering a lifestyle miles from ordinary, it's an invitation to live a fuller, more liberated life. Redpoint Wilmington is more than just a place to stay; it's a place to live without boundaries.

Company: Redpoint Wilmington

Address: 606 Steamboat Springs Avenue

City: Wilmington

State: North Carolina

Zip Code: 28403

Telephone Number: (910) 765-0300

