Panchmukhi Air And Train Ambulance Services In Delhi Is Delivering Holistic Care During The Journey

Thursday, January 18, 2024: Taking stringent safety measures while relocating patients can be beneficial for them as it helps in completing the relocation mission without causing any complications or difficulties at any point in the process of transportation. The Air and Train Ambulance from Delhi being offered by Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance is considered the most effective solution for the relocation of critical patients as it helps in concluding the journey without risking their lives at any step. Our unique approach focuses on using holistic methods combined with the greatest standards of care to provide a calming, refreshing experience to the ailing individuals onboard our air ambulances.

Every detail is taken into consideration and we understand how important they are, so we go an extra mile to make the transport experience as positive as possible for patients and ensure the risk of any kind is eliminated. To ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort are met during the relocation mission, we at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Delhi operate without causing any complications to the patients and abide by the safety measures set by the medical authority of India.

Avail the Transparent Booking Process Offered by Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Patna

With our diverse fleet of medically equipped aircraft carriers, we at Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Patna can provide the best flying experience to patients and make it possible for them to cover longer distances without experiencing trauma or difficulties on air. Our aircraft have been medically configured to include a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit for the safety of the patients that allows them to travel without causing fatalities.

At an event, we at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Patna received a phone call stating the need for quick retrieval of a patient with chronic cardiac ailment who needed end-to-end medical attention, ICU setting inside the aircraft, and advanced life-saving equipment inside the air ambulance while shifting the patient. Without indulging in any long-term logistical planning or preparation we quickly managed to compose the evacuation mission within the allotted period and ensured the patient was received from the sending healthcare center via an ICU ground ambulance. We then shifted the patient inside the aircraft carrier with the help of a scoop stretcher that was present inside our road ambulance and as soon as the patient got settled we initiated the primary treatment.

