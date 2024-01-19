(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 18, 2024 4:41 am - InfosecTrain: February Upcoming Training Batches For Top IT Security Certifications

InfosecTrain is glad to announce the latest schedule of upcoming training sessions for the top certifications in the field of information security.

Infosec train is offering training programs for highly reputed certifications in the information security world, including CISSP, CCSP, CEH, CCISO, Security+, AWS Architect Associate, and AWS security specialty. We are the authorized partner of EC-Council, Microsoft, CompTIA, PECB, and Certnexus.

Infosec Train provides a flexible training schedule. Participants can opt for weekdays or weekend training sessions as per their convenience. We also offer one-on-one and corporate training sessions on demand. Our certified and highly skilled Trainers follow a comprehensive teaching methodology emphasizing more on practical and applied knowledge. The interactive training sessions and dedicated labs enable participants to bring the best out of themselves.

The details of the Batches of upcoming courses in February Month is as follows:

CCSP - Start Date 03 February 2024 End Date 10 March 2024 (Weekend ) Time- 09:00 / 13:00 IST

ISO 27001:2022 LI - Start Date 03 February 2024 End Date 25 February 2024(Weekend) Time- 19:00 / 23:00 IST

CISM - Start Date- 04 February 2024 End Date- 09 March 2024(Weekend) Time- 09:00 / 13:00 IST

CompTIA Security+ SYO-701 - Start Date- 10 February 2024End Date- 24 March 2024 (Weekend) Time-- 19:00 / 23:00 IST

AZ-500 - Start Date- 10 February 2024 End Date- 03 March 2024 (Weekend) Time - 19:00 / 23:00 IST

CEH v12 - Start Date- 11 February 2024 End Date- 30 March 2024 (Weekend) Time- 09:00 / 13:00 IST

CISSP - Start Date- 12 February 2024 End Date- 23 February 2024 (Weekday) Time- 07:00 / 12:00 IST

CISSP - Start Date- 14 February 2024 End Date- 19 March 2024 (Weekday) 08:00 / 10:00 IST

CCISO - Start Date- 24 February 2024 End Date- 31 March 2024 (Weekend) Time- 09:00 / 13:00 IST

CISA - Start - 24 February 2024 End Date- 24 March 2024 (Weekend) Time- 19:00 / 23:00 IST

CISSP - Start Date- 24 February 2024 End Date- 31 March 2024(Weekend) Time- 19:00 / 23:00 IST

SOC Analyst - Start Date- 24 February 2024 End Date- 31 March 2024 (Weekend) Time- 19:00 / 23:00 IST

CISM - Start Date- 24 February 2024 End Date- 17 March 2024 (Weekend) Time- 19:00 / 23:00 IST



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading advanced IT security training provider worldwide. Established in May 2016 by a group of enthusiastic professionals, InfosecTrain is helping individuals acquire the necessary skillsets to forge a promising career in the IT security domain by offering world-class training programs.

