Air Fryer Market Worth USD 2.84 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +7.58% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Air Fryer Market

Air Fryer Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Global Air Fryer Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.71 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.84 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period.

Growing consumer health consciousness has been identified as a key driver of the air fryer market's expansion. Air fryer cooking is getting more and more popular as people become more health conscious and aware of what they eat. It's a simple and nutritious cooking method. Conventional deep-frying techniques utilize dangerous trans fats and an excessive amount of oil, which raises the risk of heart disease and obesity among other health problems. Conversely, food cooked in an air fryer retains iets crispy texture and delicious fried taste while using less oil. Users who use less oil when cooking consume less calories and are less vulnerable to the dangers of eating greasy meals. Because they use less oil, air fryers have become more and more popular among health-conscious residents globally. Air fryers offer the versatility to cook a wide range of dishes, from guilt-free french fries to baked chicken, which increases the appeal of the equipment. Therefore, consumers are prioritizing their health while indulging in their favorite dishes more healthily and cautiously. This is projected to augment the growth of the air fryer market.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tatung Company of America, Inc., De'Longhi America Inc., Ming's Mark Inc., Groupe SEB, Avalon Bay, Bajaj Electricals Limited, American Micronic Instruments, Mayer, Gorenje, Avalon Bay, GoWISE USA, Tefal, Bigboss, Vonshef, Cozyna, Living Basix, Homeleader, Rosewill, Glip and other.

Recent Developments:

18 January 2023 – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a global medical technology company, announced an expansion of their partnership to augment patient monitoring capabilities in home telehealth applications with the Masimo W1TM advanced health tracking watch. The W1 will integrate with Philips's enterprise patient monitoring ecosystem to advance the forefront of telemonitoring and telehealth.

09 February 2022 – Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) and Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) announced signing an agreement for innovative logistics optimisation and outsourcing arrangement. This deal is a complete end-to-end redesign and outsourcing of Bajaj Electricals' entire logistics by Mahindra Logistics, with the twin objectives of achieving enhanced and industry-best service levels, coupled with a logistics cost saving in excess of 25 percent. The total contract value, of this one-of-its-kind deal in the Indian Logistics industry, will be in excess of INR 1,000 crores over the next five years and is the outcome of a unique and collaborative solution.

Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):

#request-a-sample

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

The Global Air Fryer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Air Fryer Market by Type

Drawer Type Air Fryer

Lid Type Air Fryer

Others

Air Fryer Market by Function

Manual

Digital

Air Fryer Market by End User

Residential

Commercial

Restaurants and Cafes

Hotels

Others

Air Fryer Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America maintained its leading position in the world air fryer market in 2022, accounting for an astounding 38% of market revenue. A strong culinary culture, the increasing popularity of healthy cooking techniques among consumers, and the expanding importance of handy kitchen gadgets are all contributing causes to this supremacy. Customers in the area have demonstrated a strong preference for cutting-edge kitchen appliances, such as air fryers, which are becoming more and more well-liked for their capacity to produce tasty, crispy food with little to no oil consumption. Their broad appeal has also been aided by marketing campaigns that highlight health-conscious tendencies and the adaptability of air fryers. The dominance of the North American market demonstrates how adaptable the area is to changing consumer tastes and the ongoing need for kitchen equipment that support healthy lifestyle choices.

The market for air fryers is expected to grow rapidly in the Asia Pacific area. One of the biggest users of technology is the Asia Pacific market, which is anticipated to develop significantly in the next years. The market for air fryers is rising due to a variety of causes, including rising disposable income, an increase in the number of people moving to cities, and the growing impact of healthier diets among younger consumers. China, India, and Japan are among the nations that purchase the most kitchen appliances. Europe's market data are being supplemented by the existence of prominent air fryer firms and an increase in investments in R&D for new products. The majority of homes in Europe are using air fryers as a result of the growing emphasis on health and wellness and rise in preference for quick cooking methods. Additionally, growth in disposable income is boosting demand for air fryers with advanced features and capabilities in the region.

Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content:

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Air Fryer market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Air Fryer

-To showcase the development of the Air Fryer market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Air Fryer market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Air Fryer

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Air Fryer market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Table of content:

Chapter 1: Air Fryer Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by key players

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Air Fryer Market Forecast

.......

Having our reviews and subscribing to our report will help you solve the subsequent issues:

– Uncertainty about the Air Fryer market future: Our research and insights help our customers predict the upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas.

– Understanding market sentiments: It is very important to have a fair understanding of market sentiment for your strategy. Our insights will help you see every single eye on air fryer market sentiment. We maintain this analysis by working with key opinion leaders on the value chain of each industry we track.

– Understanding the most reliable investment center: Our research evaluates investment centers in the market, taking into account future demand, profits, and returns. Clients can focus on the most prestigious investment centers through Air Fryer market research.

– Evaluating potential business partners: Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

We offer customization on report based on customer's specific requirement:

– country-level analysis for the 5 countries of your choice.

– competitive analysis of 5 key market players.

– 40 free analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Recommended Reading

Dishwasher Detergent Market

Soundbar Market

Art Material Market

Contact Us:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn