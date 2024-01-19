Facility Management Market Size To Worth USD 127.26 Billion By 2030 With A 11.38 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Facility Management Market
Global Facility Management Market include Apleona GmbH Arthur McKay & Co Ltd. BVG India Ltd Facility Management Market surges as businesses prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and seamless operations for enhanced workplace experiences.”
LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Facility Management Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.
The global Facility Management market size valued ata USD 58.18 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 127.26 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 11 2024 to 2030..
Key companies profiled in Facility Management market: Apleona GmbH Arthur McKay & Co Ltd. BVG India Ltd. CBRE Group, Inc. Colliers Compass Group eFACiLiTY EMCOR Group, Inc. Facilio Facilities Management eXpress InnoMaint IBM Knight Facilities Management MRI Software LLC Planon Quess Corp Ltd. QuickFMS Sodexo, Inc. Spacewell International Tenon Group and other.
Recent Developments:
11 January 2023 – Casper Labs, the enterprise blockchain software and services provider, and IBM Consulting announced they will work to help clients leverage blockchain to gain greater transparency and auditability in their AI systems. Together, Casper Labs and IBM Consulting plan to develop a new Casper Labs solution, designed with blockchain and built leveraging IBM watsonx, that establishes an additional analytics and policy enforcement layer for governing AI training data across organizations.
06 October 2022 – Apleona acquired Combined Technical Solutions Limited (“CTS”), a London and Manchester based multi-technical facilities management services provider with recognised Mechanical & Electrical (“M&E”) capabilities and well-diversified Professional Services customer base The acquisition is the latest step in the company's growth strategy in the UK and strengthens Apleona's position as an integrated facility manager.
Segments Covered in the Facility Management Market Report
Facility Management Market by Component
Solutions
Services
Facility Management Market by Deployment
Cloud-based
On-premise
Facility Management Market by End User
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
IT and Telecom
Real Estate
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Others
Regional Outlook of Global Facility Management
In the worldwide facility management market in 2022, North America held the greatest market share of 40%. This is because businesses in nations like the United States and Canada are increasingly implementing IoT and AI in their facilities management systems. Moreover, growing strategic efforts adopted by significant market players are anticipated to fuel this region's market revenue growth throughout the projection year. For example, The EY company stated on June 21, 2022, that it will be working with Planon, a global leader in smart sustainable building management systems, to help businesses optimise their workplace and real estate strategies in order to achieve sustainability, long-term value, and growth. Offering choices to clients, the EY-Planon Alliance prioritises innovative technologies and execution performance for a seamless experience to meet their real estate and digital workplace needs. With actionable and meaningful insights from the EY organization combined with Planon's Integrated Workplace Management Solution (IWMS) and Internet of things (IoT) platform, this alliance supports client efforts to navigate the increasingly complex digital workplace, smart building, and workplace experience arena.
Request for a complete report with TOC:
