Facility Management Market Size To Worth USD 127.26 Billion By 2030 With A 11.38 % CAGR

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Facility Management Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Facility Management market size valued ata USD 58.18 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 127.26 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 11 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Facility Management market: Apleona GmbH Arthur McKay & Co Ltd. BVG India Ltd. CBRE Group, Inc. Colliers Compass Group eFACiLiTY EMCOR Group, Inc. Facilio Facilities Management eXpress InnoMaint IBM Knight Facilities Management MRI Software LLC Planon Quess Corp Ltd. QuickFMS Sodexo, Inc. Spacewell International Tenon Group and other.

Recent Developments:

11 January 2023 – Casper Labs, the enterprise blockchain software and services provider, and IBM Consulting announced they will work to help clients leverage blockchain to gain greater transparency and auditability in their AI systems. Together, Casper Labs and IBM Consulting plan to develop a new Casper Labs solution, designed with blockchain and built leveraging IBM watsonx, that establishes an additional analytics and policy enforcement layer for governing AI training data across organizations.

06 October 2022 – Apleona acquired Combined Technical Solutions Limited (“CTS”), a London and Manchester based multi-technical facilities management services provider with recognised Mechanical & Electrical (“M&E”) capabilities and well-diversified Professional Services customer base The acquisition is the latest step in the company's growth strategy in the UK and strengthens Apleona's position as an integrated facility manager.

Facility Management Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Facility Management Market by Product types and Application

Segments Covered in the Facility Management Market Report

Facility Management Market by Component

Solutions

Services

Facility Management Market by Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Facility Management Market by End User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook of Global Facility Management

In the worldwide facility management market in 2022, North America held the greatest market share of 40%. This is because businesses in nations like the United States and Canada are increasingly implementing IoT and AI in their facilities management systems. Moreover, growing strategic efforts adopted by significant market players are anticipated to fuel this region's market revenue growth throughout the projection year. For example, The EY company stated on June 21, 2022, that it will be working with Planon, a global leader in smart sustainable building management systems, to help businesses optimise their workplace and real estate strategies in order to achieve sustainability, long-term value, and growth. Offering choices to clients, the EY-Planon Alliance prioritises innovative technologies and execution performance for a seamless experience to meet their real estate and digital workplace needs. With actionable and meaningful insights from the EY organization combined with Planon's Integrated Workplace Management Solution (IWMS) and Internet of things (IoT) platform, this alliance supports client efforts to navigate the increasingly complex digital workplace, smart building, and workplace experience arena.

Request for a complete report with TOC:

Report Features:

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Global Facility Management Market Research Report 2023-2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Introduction

Objective of the Study

Definition of the Market

Market Scope

Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

Years Considered for the Study

Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

Key Findings of the Study

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors for this Market

Factors Challenging the Market

Opportunities of the Global Facility Management Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

Technological and Market Developments in the Facility Management Market

Industry News by Region

Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

Global Facility Management Market-Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Future Forecast of the Global Facility Management Market from 2023-2029

Future Forecast of the Industry from 2023-2029 Segment by Region

Global Facility Management Market Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2023-2029)

Global Facility Management Market Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2023-2029)

TOC Continued...

Key questions answered in the report are:

1. What is the market's size?

2. What is the rate of market expansion?

3. Which market share-generating segment was it?

4. Who are the major businesses and participants in the market?

5. What are the Market's driving forces?

7. What is the market's dominant deployment segment?

8. Which business sector contributed the highest proportion of revenue to the market?

**If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

