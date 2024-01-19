Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market Size To Worth USD 357.43 Million By 2030 | With A 5.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The” Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer market size was valued at USD 230.01 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 357.43 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market:

Steris Corporation, Getinge AB, Johnson & Johnson, Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Tuttnauer, 3M Company, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), HMT Inc. (CISA Group), MATACHANA Group, Sakura SI Co., Ltd., MMM Group, Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Steelco S.p.A., Sterigenics International LLC, Synergy Health plc (Steris), Andersen Products, Inc., Noxilizer, Inc., Stericool, Cantel Medical, Sercon Group

Recent Developments:

December 14, 2023: Getinge introduced a modular and fully automated load handling solution for seamless integration with the company's GEV terminal sterilizers. In addition to the safety benefits for operators, the new Getinge Roller Conveyor System (GRCS) optimizes throughput performance in pharmaceutical production.

8 January 2024: Johnson & Johnson announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ambrx Biopharma, Inc., or Ambrx (NASDAQ: AMAM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary synthetic biology technology platform to design and develop next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), in an all-cash merger transaction for a total equity value of approximately $2.0 billion, or $1.9 billion net of estimated cash acquired.

Segmentation of Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market:

Segments Covered in the Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market Report

Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market by Type

Below 100 L

100-200 L

Above 200 L

Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market by Application

Medical Field

Non-medical Field

Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the low temperature plasma sterilizer market. North America accounted for the 39 % market share of the global market value. North America's dominance in the low-temperature plasma sterilizer market is due to a mix of modern healthcare infrastructure, tight regulatory requirements, and a proactive attitude to implementing novel medical technology. The area has a strong network of hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers that are always looking for cutting-edge sterilization solutions to assure patient safety and adherence to strict infection control protocols.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2017 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.

To understand the structure of Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Low Temperature Plasma Sterilizer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

