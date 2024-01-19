Last Year, 32 Shelters In Educational Institutions Repaired In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, 32 shelters were repaired in educational institutions in the Donetsk region.

This was reported at a briefing by the director of the Department of Education and Science of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Tetiana Sidasheva, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Last year, we reconstructed and overhauled 32 shelters in educational institutions," Sidasheva said.

According to her, other projects can be implemented.

"The Ministry of Education has announced that this year it will allocate UAH 2.5 billion in subventions for the construction of shelters. A project competition will be held. And we believe that we can also apply for it, we plan to make about 52 shelters in educational institutions," the official said.

TPP inregion once again comes under Russian fire

She added that 275 educational institutions continue to operate in the Donetsk region.

As reported, almost 90 thousand students are registered and studying in schools in the Donetsk region, 33 thousand of them are directly in the region.