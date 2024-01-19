Urgent: DPRK Conducts Test Of Underwater Nuclear Weapon System

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
PYONGYANG, Jan 19 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), conducted a test of its underwater nuclear weapon system, in the eastern waters, it was officially reported today.
A spokesman for the Ministry of National Defence of the DPRK, announced the move in a press statement.
The test was conducted in response to the joint maritime exercises by the United States, Japan and South Korea earlier this week, the statement said.– NNN-KCNA
