The European Parliament Passed A Resolution Calling For A Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

A Palestinian child sits amid rubble after Israel's bombardment of the city of Rafah, Gaza Strip

STRASBOURG (France), Jan 19 (NNN-AGENCIES) - T he European Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the dissolution of the Hamas organization.

The resolution was passed with 312 votes in favor, 131 votes against and 72 abstentions, a significant vote of support for Israel.

However, the resolution also condemned“Israel's disproportionate military response, which has caused (Palestinian) civilian casualties on an unprecedented scale.”

The European Union legislature also called for full humanitarian access across the Gaza Strip and urged“a European initiative to put the two-state solution back on track.”

The resolution also supports the 2022 Arab Peace Initiative.

In addition, the parliamentarians also said that“the occupation of Palestinian territories” must end and expressed strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the National Court of Justice. (ICJ) in prosecuting and forcing those who commit acts of terrorism and violate international law to be accountable.

Meanwhile, according to the Financial Times published on January 18, Arab countries are working together to promote a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip, with the goal of releasing Israeli hostages, continuing the process. normalize relations with Tel Aviv and establish a Palestinian State.

The newspaper quoted an Arab official as saying that this plan requires Saudi Arabia to continue the unfinished peace process with Israel under the sponsorship of the US.

The above information was released just a few days after Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farham, announced that Riyadh would continue the process of normalizing relations with Israel but only on the condition that there is peace for the Palestinians through peace. establish an independent Palestinian State. - NNN-AGENCIES